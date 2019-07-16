Honorary degree for organic farming inspiration

An organic farming expert has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

Dr Nic Lampkin has a strong track record of working on the economic and policy aspects of organic farming, as well as playing a wider role in the development of agroecological approaches to farming.

He has been a key player in the success of SRUC’s postgraduate diploma and masters courses in Organic Farming, helping to launch a partnership approach to the course between SRUC and the Organic Research Centre (ORC) in 2016.

Professor Wayne Powell, Principal and Chief Executive of SRUC, said: ‘His work complements SRUC and SAC Consulting’s knowledge and experience of organic farming through his specialist knowledge of European policy in organic farming.

‘We are delighted to confer this Honorary Fellowship on Dr Lampkin and look forward to continued fruitful collaboration in research and education related to agroecology and organic farming.’

Dr Lampkin said: ‘I’m delighted to be awarded this Honorary Fellowship at SRUC.

‘I have worked with SRUC staff on research projects, publications and teaching over more than twenty years and have admired SRUC’s model of integrating teaching, research and practical farm advice.

‘In particular SRUC’s leadership in long-term organic farming trials and distance learning teaching appeals to my own interest in finding ecological solutions to some of the challenges faced by agriculture.

‘I look forward very much to intensifying our joint efforts in this new role.’

Dr Lampkin was Director of Organic Centre Wales from 2000 to 2009 before joining the ORC. He has been instrumental in the development and implementation of organic actions plans in England, Wales and the EU, and has recently advised a programme (SME Organics) to develop organic action plans in eight European regions.

Dr Lampkin currently splits his time between providing organic farming consultancy services and research on organic farming policy at the Thuenen Institute in Germany.

He is also a member of the BBSRC Agriculture and Food Security Strategic Advisory Panel.