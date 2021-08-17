Head teacher hunt for Scotland’s most remote school

Scotland’s most remote primary school is looking for a new head teacher.

This is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become part of the friendly, dynamic island community of Fair Isle, which lies midway between Orkney and Shetland. Fair Isle Primary is a non-denominational school, serving pupils from early years through to primary seven, with a total of three pupils currently on the roll.

Susannah Parnaby, chair of the Fair Isle Primary School Parent Council said: ‘Fair Isle has always been a connected isle and we are proud to have a school that has enabled our children to develop skills to equip them to pursue diverse careers across the UK and further afield.

‘There are lots of opportunities for creative teaching – the children are always keen to get involved with our school garden, and to study the natural world and the island’s culture, with music, knitting and crofting important parts of this. For the right person, Fair Isle is a great place to live and provides the opportunity to build relationships with the children and a supportive local community.’

Robin Calder is Executive Manager – Quality Improvement with Shetland Islands Council, said: ‘This is a tremendous opportunity for a head teacher, or aspiring head teacher, to join the vibrant community in Fair Isle and continue to take the school forward.

‘It’s a beautiful island, renowned world-wide for its scenery, wildlife and knitwear. With a permanent population of just 60, it’s a welcoming and close-knit community, and it offers a fantastic opportunity for any educationalist to develop both professionally and personally.’

The post is permanent and full-time, working 35 hours a week. A relocation package applies to the post, it attracts a Remote School Allowance, and interview expenses are paid from within the UK.