Glenalmond pupils’ success in investor challenge

A team of pupils from Glenalmond College in Perthshire were this week delighted to receive the news that they are through to the semi-finals of a prestigious national investment competition.

The pupils, Kyle Maddox, Hamza Ramsan and Djordje Bojanic, were selected as semi-finalists from 9215 teams who entered the “Student Investor Challenge” run by the London Institute of Banking and Finance.

The competition involves teams investing virtual money on the London Stock Exchange. Teams need to keep their portfolios healthy by following the ups and downs of the market, judging when to buy and sell in order to make a profit.

The successful entry from the Glenalmond Lower Sixth pupils, who are all studying Higher Business Management, saw them perform particularly well with their strategic portfolio, with the Glenalmond entry coming in 60th out of the 9215 entries.

The students were given a notional £100,000 to invest and managed to generate £16,000 of income from their chosen portfolio in just two months.

Glenalmond business management teacher, Lisa Greenwell, a former pupil of Glenalmond College, said they were over the moon to have been short-listed from such a large entry.

She said: ‘To have been selected from such a large entry in such a high profile investment competition is a huge accolade for the children and reflects all the work they put into their entry. We are delighted to be through to the next stage and the hard work starts now in preparation for the semi-finals.’

The overall winners of the competition receive a trip to New York and scholarships to study at the London Institute of Banking and Finance. The semi-finals take place in February and March, followed by the finals which are scheduled for late April/early May.

