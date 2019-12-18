Glenalmond pupils complete officer training course

Two former Glenalmond College pupils, both from Perthshire, have recently passed out at Sandhurst having completed an eight-week officer training course.

Ben Humphries and Gregor Cochrane, who both left Glenalmond this summer, were selected for the much sought after Gap Year Commission while they were still at school.

The Glenalmond pair were among only eleven to be chosen from around 500 applicants for the Commissions, following a rigorous selection process.

They are now doing a further short course before joining their respective regiments this month. Ben is joining the Lifeguards in the Household Cavalry, where he hopes to eventually join the mounted division in Knightsbridge, and Gregor is joining the Scots Guards.

Hugh Ouston, head of Glenalmond, said: ‘Congratulations to Gregor and Ben from staff and pupils at Glenalmond.

‘The pair have done incredibly well to be selected for the Gap Year Commission and we are all delighted to hear of their continued success, following their education at Glenalmond. Our best wishes go to both Gregor and Ben as they prepare to join their regiments this month.’