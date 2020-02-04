Glenalmond pupils back Rob’s epic charity cycle

Pupils and staff at Glenalmond College in Perthshire gave former pupil Rob Wainwright a memorable send-off when he visited the school yesterday, ahead of his gruelling charity cycle.

Not only are the pupils sending their best wishes and moral support to Rob, a former captain of Scotland’s rugby team and British and Irish Lions player, they will also be joining him in spirit via Glenalmond’s own 24-hour cycling fundraiser.

Rob will be joining fellow rugby internationalists to carry a match ball by bike from Twickenham to Murrayfield later this week, aiming to cover the 500 miles in 48 hrs, to arrive in time for the Calcutta Cup kick off on February 8.

Their epic cycle is aimed at raising funds for two charities which are very important to the rugby community, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and 40tude.

Former Scotland rugby captain and British Lion, Tom Smith, shared last November that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. He has chosen 40tude to receive a share of the funds in support of pioneering research projects targeted at the early diagnosis and treatment of colon cancer. Tom, who is godfather to a current Glenalmond rugby playing pupil, will be starting the ride alongside Rob, one day before he goes in for chemotherapy treatment.

The second charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, supports research for Motor Neuron Disease (MND) and was set up by former Scotland rugby internationalist, Doddie Weir. Doddie revealed he was suffering from MND in 2017 and, since then, he has worked tirelessly to help fellow sufferers and seek ways to tackle the disease.

Glenalmond pupils and staff are all behind Rob who, as well as attending the school himself, has a sister who is a current teacher. His Dad, Jim who is now retired, was a long-serving member of staff and Warden of the school.

David Lish, bursar of Glenalmond College, who will be one of those taking part in the school’s charity cycle, said: ‘We are delighted to be supporting the fantastic work of Doddie’s Foundation and 40tude and gearing up to start our 24 hour, all-weather, fund-raising cycle at noon on Wednesday.’

Around 100 pupils, joined by staff from a wide range of departments in the school, will cycle in a continuous relay of hour-long stints on static training bikes located in the famous quad at the heart of the school.

David added: ‘The importance of resilience and teamwork is something which Glenalmond nurtures in our pupils and this is a great example of an opportunity to do that as well as helping Rob raise funds for charity which is very dear to our hearts.’

All those cycling at Glenalmond will wear something tartan in tribute to Doddie, whose trademark attire is bright tartan clothing and we hope this splash of colour will help to keep cyclists going through the night.

The aim is to raise over £1000 for the “My Name’5 Doddie Foundation ” to help Rob and his fellow cyclists, who are well on their way to raising their target of £100,000.

Fund-raising pages for the 24-hour Glenalmond charity cycle and the 48-hour Twickenham to Murrayfield cycle are available at www.virginmoneygiving.com and all donations will be very gratefully received.

Glenalmond College is holding an open day for families interested in hearing more about the school on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10am to 2pm. To register visit www.glenalmondcollege.co.uk/openday or email registrar@glenalmondcollege.co.uk