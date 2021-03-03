Glenalmond launches #Challenge175 ahead of landmark year

Glenalmond College in Perthshire is this week launching an ambitious sporting challenge which aims to raise £175,000 for life-changing bursaries.

The challenge will take place as Glenalmond starts the countdown to celebrate its 175th anniversary in 2022 and is being sponsored by Johnston Carmichael Wealth, one of the UK’s leading firms of chartered financial planners.

It will see pupils and their families, along with former pupils and staff and all those with links to the school, challenged to collectively complete 175,000 kilometres, equivalent to more than four times round the globe, by noon on May 2, 2021.

The challenge will culminate with #Coll24, a 24 hour event starting at noon on May 1st and involving pupils, staff and other supporters running 10k stints in relay throughout the 24 hour period.

The #Challenge175 builds on a very successful inaugural 2021 #Coll24 event, launched during the first Lockdown by the school’s incoming Head, Dr Michael Alderson. The 2020 event saw staff, pupils and their families, and former pupils, taking part in Scotland, the rest of the UK and overseas, and the intention is to grow the global reach of the event this year.

The funds raised will be used to provide 100% bursary places for young people keen to have the benefit of a Glenalmond education, whose families would not otherwise have the means for them to attend.

Craig Hendry, managing director of Johnston Carmichael Wealth, said: ‘At Johnston Carmichael Wealth our goal is to empower people to live life on their terms by providing them with the knowledge and advice to achieve their ambitions, and we feel this very much aligns with the vision and values of Glenalmond College.

‘The funds raised from the #Challenge175 event will extend the superb opportunities on offer at Glenalmond to even more young people, and we’re very proud to support such a fantastic initiative. We’re looking forward to lacing up the trainers and getting started!’

Among those excited about the new initiative is Ryan Bromilow who received a transformational bursary from Glenalmond which he attended from 2015 to 2017. He is now working for Royal Springboard Foundation, one of the charities which Glenalmond has worked with to identify young people who may benefit from attending the school.

‘Boarding school gave me the foundations of self-belief and confidence. It taught me to be self-assured in times of uncertainty and to have self-belief when others didn’t have it in me,’ said Mr Bromilow. His favourite part of school life was taking part in the school plays.

‘There aren’t enough worthy superlatives to describe the Glenalmond Drama department. To be surrounded by top-class musicians, a stage fit for the West End and a cast, crew and director filled with electricity with every performance they put on. It was such a buzz to be in that environment.’

Dr Michael Alderson, head of Glenalmond, said he was delighted that last year’s inaugural #Coll24 had now grown into such an exciting Challenge for 2021.

‘One of the great strengths of Glenalmond is the wonderful global community of current and former pupils and staff, and their families, and many others who are proud to be connected with the school.

‘We are looking forward to that community pulling together to get behind #Challenge175 so we can collectively reach our target of 175,000 kilometres and £175,000 for transformational bursaries.”

For more information on how to take part in #Challenge175 or to donate or offer other support, visit HERE.