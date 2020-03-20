Glasgow Science Centre goes online

Glasgow Science Centre will be releasing free online science content every day at 10am so that people at home don’t have to miss out.

After the centre announced it would close to the public this week, the team decided the best way to keep people engaged with science was to take content online.

The result is GSCAtHome: a daily drop of science each day at 10am, from filmed experiments to podcasts, tours and interactive challenges.

GSCAtHome has already been shared over 8000 times on Facebook and has over 6000 likes.

Parents have been commenting on how pleased they are with the idea, and how excited their kids are at the prospect.

Stephen Breslin, chief executive of Glasgow Science Centre, said: ‘We had to close Glasgow Science Centre this week for the foreseeable future.

‘We launched GSCAtHome to ensure people around Scotland can still have access to science and have their interest sparked while they’re at home.

‘Each day people will be able to see filmed science theatre experiments, we might take them on a tour of the galaxy from our planetarium, or share a blog or podcast.

‘We look forward to virtually meeting thousands of people each morning at 10am and we’ll be using #GSHAtHome to keep the discussions going on social media.’

GSC At Home is on https://www.glasgowsciencecentre.org/gsc-at-home and new content will drop every day at 10am.