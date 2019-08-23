Exceptional GCSE performance by Glenalmond pupils

Pupils at Glenalmond College have performed exceptionally well in this year’s GCSE exams, with 28% of results achieving 9 – 8 grades, equivalent to A*.

The impressive results, set against the background of the tougher reformed GCSE specifications introduced in 2017, saw 11 Glenalmond pupils achieving A* – A grades (or 9 – 7), with children performing particularly well in STEM subjects.

Highlights include very strong performance in Triple Award Science, where 100% of the results were 9 – 6 grades, and Further Maths, where 92% of the results were A* – A grades.

Warden Hugh Ouston, head of Glenalmond College, extended his congratulations to pupils and staff for all the hard work and commitment which went into achieving these strong results.

He said: ‘Glenalmond’s results are particularly impressive, as the percentage of 8 – 9 grades has increased in a year when twice as many of our students’ entries were for the new, more demanding GCSE exams.

‘Education at Glenalmond is about inspirational teaching, consistently high academic standards, and small class sizes. Our excellent facilities and 300 acre setting in rural Perthshire ensure pupils have the best possible environment in which to learn. They also benefit from the all-round education we offer, including sport, music and drama, in our supportive, family environment.’

The school’s strong GCSE results follow excellent Higher and A-Level results. Glenalmond recorded its highest percentage of A* A-Level grades for five years. More than 12% of Glenalmond A-Level results were A* grade and a remarkable 30% of all the results were A* – A grades.

Gareth O’Neill, Glenalmond Sub-Warden (Academic), said the exceptionally strong results could be attributed to the standard of the teaching by the school’s academic staff, and the rigour with which they have adapted to, and embraced, the new GCSE regime introduced in 2017.

He added: ‘Our teaching staff are also totally committed to ensuring individual pupils get exactly the right level of support they need and this can make a huge difference to the strength of the performance of pupils in their exams.’