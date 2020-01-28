College marks anniversary with two scholarships

Glenalmond College is offering two new scholarships as part of its celebrations of a very special year in the history of the Perthshire school.

A new scholarship, named after former Warden Elaine Logan, Glenalmond’s first female head, is being offered to celebrate the 30th anniversary of having girls at Glenalmond.

To mark this special year for the school, which traces its roots back to 1847, two Elaine Logan Scholarships will be offered to boys and girls to assist them to benefit from a Glenalmond education.

A new Golf Scholarship will also be offered in 2020 to mark the centenary of the school’s nine-hole golf course, located in Glenalmond’s 320 acres of grounds. The course was designed by James Braid, who was behind many famous courses around the world.

Glenalmond has very substantially invested in its golf facilities in recent months, including building a brand new indoor golf hub with simulation screens. This new facility is part of the Glenalmond Golf School, headed up by golf professional Tim Mitchell.

The Golf School will not only benefit Glenalmond pupils, but also provides an excellent opportunity for local children of junior school age who will be offered the opportunity to attend Easter and summer golf camps, from this year.

These new scholarships come on top of a wide range of existing scholarships offered by Glenalmond. As well as Academic Scholarships, Glenalmond also offers awards in Art, Drama, Music (including pipes and drums) and Sports, as well as for All-round talent across these areas. In addition to the kudos of being a Glenalmond Scholar, successful applicants benefit from a fee remission, of up to 10%.

Hugh Ouston, head of Glenalmond, said: ‘Glenalmond has earned an enviable reputation as a school which consistently delivers very strong academic results but, importantly, our pupils also benefit from being well grounded, through an all-round education experience.

‘It is important that young people are able to throw heart and soul into other activities – from having fun in sport and music to taking part in school theatre productions and developing leadership skills.

‘Our scholarships reflect our desire to achieve this balance, so pupils leave us ready to make the most of life’s opportunities.’

Glenalmond also offers bursaries of up to 100% of school fees to families who may not be in a position to pay full fees. More than a third of Glenalmond’s pupils who attend have places which benefit from the financial support offered by the school.

To accommodate the new scholarships Glenalmond has extended the deadline for all its 2020 scholarship applications to Monday 17 February, ahead of its Scholarship Day on February 27.

To apply for one of the school’s existing or new scholarships, visit www.glenalmondcollege.co.uk or for more information email info@glenalmondcollege.co.uk or call 01738 842000.

Glenalmond College is also holding an open day for families interested in hearing more about the school on Saturday, March 14 from 10am to 2pm. To register visit www.glenalmondcollege.co.uk/openday or email registrar@glenalmondcollege.co.uk