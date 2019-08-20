Celebrations after outstanding exam results

The Merchiston Castle School community has once again enjoyed a set of outstanding A-level results.

Modular A Levels have now been fully replaced by linear qualifications, meaning that the whole two years’ content of each A Level subject is examined over only a handful of weeks in the summer of Upper Sixth – and it is great to see Merchiston pupils continuing to thrive in this new, consciously demanding assessment environment.

Overall, a full 38% of candidates achieved A*/A grades, with 71% at A*- B – and particular congratulations this year should go to the Maths Department, whose candidates were sitting linear for the first time; nonetheless more than a quarter of the cohort brought home the formidable A* grade.

In Further Maths, Merchiston achieved an impressive 67% pass rate at A*/A in comparison to the national average of 54%.

This builds on the news of the school’s excellent results in SQA exams received earlier in the summer, at Higher and Advanced Higher, pointing strongly towards another enviable set of university destinations in the UK and abroad. Details to follow!

Stephen Campbell, Deputy Head (Academic) said: ‘Congratulations to all of last year’s Upper Sixth, and to staff and colleagues whose hard work has once again paid off in such style.’