Anything Goes for Glenalmond College pupils

A West Highland Terrier named Lottie has been offering support to Glenalmond College pupils and joining in with rehearsals for the school’s senior musical Anything Goes which will be staged at the end of this month.

The friendly terrier has been enjoying accompanying her owner, Glenalmond’s musical director Tim Ridley, and the 34-strong cast during rehearsals and appears keen to be considered for the canine role of Cheeky in the fast-paced musical production.

The musical, which features Classic Cole Porter songs such as Anything Goes, You’re the Top, and I Get a Kick Out of You, will be performed in the theatre at Glenalmond over four nights from 28 November to 1 December 1, at 7.30pm.

It is set in 1934 and based on the madcap antics on board an ocean liner bound from New York to London. Billy Crocker is a stowaway in love with heiress Hope Harcourt, who is engaged to Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Nightclub singer Reno Sweeney and Public Enemy Number 13, ‘Moonface’ Martin, aid Billy in his quest to win Hope on a voyage packed with flappers, gangsters and mistaken identities.

Liz Moss, director of Theatre at Glenalmond, said this year’s choice of musical offers an exciting opportunity for pupils to really work together in a big ensemble production. She said the musical has sparkle, comedy and panache all delivered at break-neck speed but it also has real tenderness.

‘We have some really talented young actors in our senior years and Anything Goes will give them a chance to shine in a production which depends on teamwork and impeccable timing.’

Staff and pupils are very much looking forward to opening night.

Mrs Moss said: ‘One of my favourite experiences in teaching drama is watching the transformation which occurs when the pupils go in front of a live audience. It gives them a huge lift to get that interaction with the audience.’

Several of Glenalmond’s teaching staff are also joining the cast again this year and there will also be a nine piece band.

Dr Tim Ridley, Glenalmond’s director of music, said the choice of musical was fantastic but would also bring many challenges.

He explained: ‘There are very few musicals which have so many brilliant songs – it is simply jam-packed with great music! I have always loved Anything Goes but the highly complex jazz score makes it the toughest show I have ever directed musically.

Further information is available at www.glenalmondcollege.co.uk and tickets can be booked via EventBrite or by emailing info@glenalmondcollege.co.uk