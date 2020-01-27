Burns Supper raised £50k for a Scottish charity

The 29th annual A Question of Burns supper, held by specialist charity Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland), has raised over £50,000 for young people and their families affected by the same conditions.

More than 400 guests gathered at the Glasgow Hilton Hotel, where they celebrated the life of the famous Scottish bard, making it the biggest Burns supper event in the city.

Former Scottish international rugby player and sports presenter Andy Nicol hosted the evening, which saw guests enjoy renditions of Burns’ famous poems, a four-course meal, and a quiz on all things Robert Burns.

The haggis being piped inA toast the haggis was delivered by Kevin Brown, as guests enjoyed a dram of one of Scotland’s finest whiskies, Glen Scotia.

Rt Hon Lord Robertson of Port Ellen delivered the Immortal Memory, and internationally-renowned Burns impersonator Christopher Tait recited Holly Willie’s Prayer. The celebrations ended with an emotive performance of Auld Lang Syne by classical signer Nicola Cassells.

Since its launch in 1990 SBH Scotland’s Burns Supper event has raised over £1 million, which has been used to support thousands of families across Scotland affected by the lifelong conditions of spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus.

Deborah Roe, fundraising director at SBH Scotland, said: ‘Our annual Burns Supper event is a fantastic way to kick off our events calendar for the year. To have another sell-out event is a huge achievement and it goes a long way in helping us provide our dedicated services to hundreds of children, and their families, affected by spina bifida and hydrocephalus across Scotland.

‘I would like to thank our fantastic supporters, fundraisers and our headline sponsors, Chisholm Hunter, for their continued support and in helping us kick off 2020 in such a spectacular way.’

Luxury jeweller and diamond retailer Chisholm Hunter, which has supported the event for over a decade, donated a range of jewellery for the Grand Draw and games, including a 9ct White Gold Fancy Diamond Drop Necklace, a 9ct White Gold Diamond Oval Necklace and 10 designer watches. They also donated a two-night stay in Chisholm Hunter’s luxury apartment suites in Edinburgh for the live auction.

Harry Brown, managing director at Chisholm Hunter, said: ‘Chisholm Hunter’s association with SBH Scotland goes back more than 20 years, and we are proud to continue to support their incredible work.

‘The team at SBH Scotland genuinely changes people’s lives, promising to help and support those living with the lifelong conditions of spina bifida and hydrocephalus. They are in inspiration to us all.’

To support SBH Scotland or to find out more about other events happening throughout the year, call 03455 211 600, email fundraising@sbhscotland.org.uk or visit www.sbhscotland.org.uk for more details.