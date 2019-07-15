Add sparkle to your life and meet the designer

Scottish jewellery designer Sheila Fleet OBE will be hosting her next Meet the Designer event at her concession in Jenners Loch Lomond Shores at the end of this month.

Sheila, one of Scotland’s leading designers and makers of precious jewellery, will be displaying her latest design Matrix Embrace. This collection will be available at her concession located at Loch Lomond, giving you an exclusive preview of these stunning editions to her range.

The new Matrix Embrace bangles and rings are available in Silver and a mix of Yellow, White and Rose Gold. These are suitably named as the design features two bands interlocked, one with a textured finish and the other polished.

Alternatively, Sheila’s Matrix Diamond collection is the perfect addition to your jewellery if you like a bit of sparkle. The textured band is available in beautifully crafted Yellow, White or Rose Gold and handset with diamonds. Choose the solitaire diamond Matrix ring or the Matrix band handset with twelve diamonds.

Sheila’s Matrix collection was inspired by watching the summer sunlight reflecting on the smooth sand and rippling sea of the beaches in Orkney.

Sheila’s Seasons collection will also be displayed at the event with Summer enamel.

Sheila was inspired by a walk she took through Inverewe Gardens five years ago, where the rich colours of the falling leaves inspired Sheila to take a photo to capture their beauty, knowing that at some point she would create a collection.

This collection is also available in Autumn, Winter and Spring enamels making a perfect accessory for any Season. Each piece incorporates 9ct Yellow and Rose Gold leaves alongside Silver and Enamel.

Sheila, along with her team at Lomond Shores will be available to offer assistance sizing your finger for one of her made to measure rings or ask to try on a range of Sheila’s designs available in store. All items of jewellery are made in her workshop in Orkney.

Sheila is offering a 10% loyalty discount on all her silver, silver and enamel, yellow, white and rose gold, platinum and diamond jewellery (the offer excludes the Charitable Daisies and Scottish Gold).

Meet the Designer runs Saturday 27-Wednesday 31 July 10am-6pm at Sheila’s concession in Jenners at Loch Lomond Shores, Balloch, G83 8QL.