The benefits of using a property finder in Scotland

Navigating the Scottish Property Market

Finding and securing the right property isn’t always straightforward, which is where a professional property finder can offer invaluable assistance. In Scotland’s property market, where gazumping is rare and buyers often face blind bidding situations, the process can be particularly unforgiving.

Finding a Property

Many people enjoy house hunting in the early stages, browsing property websites, flipping through photos, studying floor plans, and imagining how their furniture might fit. However, the initial excitement often fades, and few people have a seamless experience where they find their dream property on the first day of viewings.

Managing relationships with numerous agents can be exhausting and time-consuming. A property advisor can alleviate this burden by managing all relationships with selling agents.

why choosing to use a Buying Agent can be advantageous.

Previewing and Shortlisting

A property might not live up to the online photos or street view which can result in wasted time looking at unsuitable properties. A Buying Agent can save you time and money by thoroughly screening the market, identifying suitable properties, and previewing them before presenting a shortlist to view in person.

Off-Market Properties

An experienced Buying Agent has long-established relationships and an extensive network of industry connections. As a result, they often have the visibility of properties that are yet to be marketed on property portals or have access to private listings that are being sold discreetly off-market. Unrepresented buyers typically miss these exclusive opportunities.

Local Knowledge

Especially crucial for those relocating, the deep local knowledge a Buying Agent has ensures clients are fully informed about both the positive and less favourable aspects of an area. While marketed properties highlight the positives, a Buying Agent will complete in-depth due diligence on the property and the area to provide a comprehensive and impartial summary.

Securing a Property

The process of securing a property in Scotland differs from that in England. Garrington recommends to those unfamiliar with the Scottish buying process to research beforehand. You can find Garrington’s guide here.

Home Reports

In Scotland, property sellers must instruct a surveyor to publish a home report, including the property’s condition, valuation, and an Energy Performance Certificate. A Buying Agent can offer advice on these reports and recommend specialist surveyors if necessary.

Property Pricing

Scottish properties are usually advertised with an ‘offers over’ figure or a fixed price, and buyers may need to submit their best bid by a closing date. This can be stressful, as bidding too low means missing out, while bidding too high risks overpaying. A key advantage of being represented at the bidding stage is the thorough research on comparable properties that will be conducted to allow a figure for the client to submit via their solicitor. While clients are not obliged to follow this figure, having a professional guide helps make an informed bid.

