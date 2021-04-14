Take a look at the next three Home of the Year contenders

The judges head to the Hebrides in their search for Scotland’s Home of the Year.

In the second episode of this year’s series, they will view two stunning conversions on the Isle of Skye and a house built with sustainability in mind on Harris.

Judges Anna Campbell Jones, Michael Angus and Kate Spiers start off with renovated croft house, Bealach Bothy, in Staffin on the Isle of Skye. Home to Jo, Allan, Lexi and Lachlan, the property is a century old and had been vacant for 15 years before the couple bought it in 2002. Small and quirky, the former croft house has been lovingly brought back to life.

Staying in Skye, the next home to face the judges is The Old School House in Kensaleyre. Built in 1860, it previously used to house the teacher of the former school next door. Now, it’s home to Rowena, Nigel and his daughter, India. The building had been empty for decades before Nigel took on the renovation ten years ago.

The final contender in this second episode of Scotland’s Home of the Year is a new build in Carragrich on the Isle of Harris. Tor Lodge is home to Ruth and John who were keen to create a sustainable home which could withstand the harsh Harris winters.

Blogger Kate Spiers, who shares her lifestyle and interior design advice to millions on social media, knows what she wants from the winning property: “I’m looking for a home that feels lived-in and loved. Somewhere that is personable, charming and a joy to be in.”

Scotland’s Home of the Year: The Hebrides will be show on Wednesday, 14 April, on BBC Scotland from 8-8.30pm. It will be repeated on BBC One Scotland, on Monday 19 April, at 7.30pm.