A beautiful traditional Scots cottage on a loch

A traditional period ‘two up, two down’ cottage situated in an idyllic position above Loch Awe on Scotland’s west coast is now for sale.

Presented by Savills, Millside lies just north of the peaceful village of Cladich, around seven miles from the rural centre of Dalmally.

Millside dates from 1880 and was used as the local telephone exchange at the turn of the century before becoming a holiday cottage in the 1970s.

The interior includes original period features and a cosy woodburning stove in the sitting room, with window seats and an open plan kitchen/diner layout creating comfortable living space. Upstairs there are lovely views from the two bedrooms.

The outlook and surroundings are wonderful, with a stretch of lawn giving way to natural wild gardens and woodland.

The property includes a 3 acre field which runs all the way down to the shore.

Cameron Ewer for Savills said: ‘Millside is an utterly unspoilt cottage that would make the perfect homely weekend or holiday retreat, but it is the location, with the sound of the trickling burn, the beauty of wooded glades and the breathtaking views of Loch Awe that are the strongest selling points of this pretty property.’

Savills invites offers over £250,000 for Millside.

Click HERE to read more.