Wonderful views and contemporary design

A stunning contemporary, energy efficient house with idyllic views to the Summer Isles is now for sale.

Locholly Lodge is in the scattered township of Polglass close to Achiltibuie in the north-west Highlands of Scotland.

Presented by Galbraith, the property is in a stunning setting, positioned to have some of the best views in the area towards Bardentarbet Bay and the beautiful Summer Isles and beyond this to An Teallach, a magnificent mountain of craggy peaks dominating the landscape.

Locholly Lodge is a stunning contemporary house, its high internal specification coupled with its super energy efficiency and environmentally friendly build make for an outstanding, luxurious home.

Excellent thermal efficiency is achieved through high levels of insulation, double glazing, underfloor heating on the ground floor and extensive use of glass to maximise solar gain.

The open plan living space and beautifully appointed bedrooms and bathrooms create an exceptional home, and the understated decoration and furnishings allow the views to take centre stage.

Full width glass doors from the sun room open to the flagstone and decked terrace with hot tub from where there are spectacular views over a small peninsula to the Summer Isles. The open plan, galleried first floor sitting room has a glass wall giving spectacular elevated views and filling the house with coastal light.

Locholly Lodge and its sister lodge, Stac Polly, are currently highly successful holiday lets www.selfcatering-scotland.net available to rent individually or as a pair.

Locholly Lodge has been let for the last seven years and has excellent levels of occupancy throughout the year with many repeat bookings.

The North Coast 500 is an initiative designed to develop economic growth across the North Highlands. The route has been enormously successful, attracting tourists from all over the world bringing with them a demand for goods and services.

Achiltibuie is a popular destination just off the route and Locholly Lodge benefits from the increased demand for

tourist accommodation.

Achiltibuie is famous for its beautiful setting with scattered houses following the shoreline and stunning views to the Summer Isles, a cluster of mainly uninhabited islands in The Minch. The Coigach peninsula is one of the most beautiful parts of the western Highlands and forms part of Scotland’s first European

Geopark, an area recognised globally for its outstanding geological features, cultural heritage and forward thinking communities.

The area has sandy beaches and is popular for sea kayaking, diving, sea fishing and island cruises, while the picturesque harbour of Old Dornie is close by and provides a sheltered mooring for boats. This beautiful coastline sits against a backdrop of spectacular mountain scenery, home to a wide variety of native wildlife and

providing ideal hill walking and climbing.

Coigach is a thriving and active community, well served by a range of facilities including a post office, a shop, primary school, community centre, church and petrol station. In addition, Achiltibuie is home to an acclaimed hotel with restaurant and bar.

Ullapool, about 25 miles away, has a secondary school as well as further shops and amenities including a major

supermarket, leisure centre and ferry terminal. Inverness, less than two hours drive away, has all the facilities of a modern city including its airport with regular flights to the south and Europe.

The agents will consider offers over £495,000.

Visit HERE to find out more.