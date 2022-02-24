Views over Loch Ness from a luxurious home

A stunning home with amazing views over Loch Ness has been brought to the market.

Presented by Strutt and Park, Fern View House is a stunning, luxurious home with a fantastic contemporary feel, commanding an elevated position on a wooded hillside with magnificent views over the loch.

Its interior takes inspiration from its natural surroundings and the design and layout make the most of its position and spectacular views. This a sumptuous, individually designed home with distinct elegance, free flowing, bright and airy accommodation.

Fern View House offers great flexibility and accommodation arranged over two floors. On the ground floor the entrance porch opens into a beautiful open plan kitchen/breakfast room with sitting area. The kitchen provides a range of contemporary units including a large granite central island/dining table and a walk-in larder, quartz worktops, a breakfast bar, four-oven Aga and modern integrated appliances including a wine chiller.

The dual aspect sitting area, has large picture glazing with stunning views over Loch Ness and a door with steps leading down to the rear terrace.

A staircase rises from the sitting area to the first floor which provides a large double bedroom with built-in storage and en suite bathroom, numerous skylights flood the room with natural light, together with two further double bedrooms and a contemporary family shower room with twin sinks.

Back on the ground floor, a door from the kitchen leads to an inner hall with a guest bedroom suite comprising a generous double bedroom with built-in storage and a neighbouring modern fully-tiled family shower room.

Off the sitting area is a room our clients use as a childrens playroom but could have a variety of uses.

A large rear hall opens into the main lounge with bespoke built-in home office areas, a freestanding woodburning stove and full-height picture glazing to two aspects, each incorporating patio doors to the terrace.

Also off the rear hall is a large utility area with back kitchen, complete with a range of units including a large central island and breakfast bar, wooden worktops, modern integrated appliances and an external door.

A door from the rear hall leads to a concealed turned staircase which rises to the first floor, currently dedicated to a spacious principal bedroom with bespoke central seating and full-height glazing incorporating French doors to a private glazed Juliet balcony with stunning loch views.

The room also benefits from two fitted walk-in dressing rooms and double doors to a further seating area with two sinks, French doors to a further glazed Juliet balcony overlooking the terrace and a modern en suite shower room.

Outside

The property is approached over a shared tarmacadam driveway providing parking for multiple vehicles. Foundations have been laid for a 20m x 5m garage, subject to the appropriate permissions. Outbuildings include a boiler/utility room with washing/drying machine, workshop, three sheds, a 20′ container store and a large kennel with run.

The terraced garden features areas of level lawn with seating and dining areas, all with piped gas fires. There is well-stocked tiered flower and shrub beds with a feature waterfall and a childrens play area, paved seating area with bespoke built-in table and seating and an elevated wraparound paved terrace with a raised feature flowerbed with contemporary water feature and a modern outdoor kitchen area with pizza oven and integrated gas hob, ideal for entertaining while enjoying truly stunning views over Loch Ness and surrounding woodland.

Fern View lies near to the settlement of Lochend at the head of the loch, home to the start of the Caledonian Canal. Nearby Dochgarroch has a café and popular primary school.

Inverness city centre, the Highland capital, offers a comprehensive range of amenities including Eastgate Shopping Centre, bus and train stations, cafés, bars, restaurants, Inverness Leisure & Aquadome and Eden Court Theatre & Cinema. The countryside of the Scottish Highlands is varied, from the fertile, rolling farmland of the coast to the inland moorlands and rugged mountains.

This unspoilt landscape provides a haven for many species of wildlife as well as a wide range of leisure and sporting opportunities with the Cairngorms National Park, just a short drive away.

Communications links are excellent: the A82 links to Inverness and the A9 giving access to the Northern and Southern Highlands, Inverness station offers regular onward links to major regional centres and Inverness Airport offers a wide selection of domestic and European flights.

The area offers a good range of state schooling and the proeprty sits in the catchment area for Dochgarroch Primary School and Charleston Academy, with the noted Gordonstoun independent school slightly further afield.

The agents will consider offers over £900,000.