Victorian country estate on the property market

An attractive small country estate in a secluded location in beautiful rolling countryside is now for sale.

Presented for sale by Galbraith, this estate comprises Slogarie House, a ranch house, the Coach House, extensive woodland and paddocks, a stable block, walled gardens, and a tennis court, in approximately 78 acres.

Slogarie is beautifully tucked away between the Galloway Forest Park and Laurieston Forest just a short distance from the small settlement of Mossdale.

Slogarie House is a striking Victorian country house refitted in the 1970s, maintaining some original features throughout. Modern

bespoke conservatory extension by Mozolowski & Murray added in 2012. Providing nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five reception rooms including extensive games room. There is oil fired central heating with Aga in kitchen and four wood burning stoves in the principal reception rooms.

Converted from former workshop circa 2010 to provide an extensive annexe to Slogarie House, the ranch house is a large open plan living/kitchen/dining area.

It features three double bedrooms with en suites. One bedroom is a self contained apartment within. It features an adjoining double garage and stunning south facing countryside views are to be enjoyed from the raised decked area to the front.

Formerly comprising two flats, The Coach House has recently been converted to provide one dwelling with attractive views over the lochan and countryside beyond. Providing modern open plan living space, there are four bedrooms, three bathrooms, outside dog kennels, and an outbuilding housing tanks and filtration for the private water supply.

Two walled gardens are to the eastern aspect of the main house. The total estate extends in total to about 78 acres, 22 acres of woodland and 56 acres of land.

Located to the west of the The Coach House there is a small lochan which is a wonderful habitat for a range of birds/animals. The property looks out over the loch providing uninterrupted views of the visiting wildlife.

Rolling countryside to Airie and Crae Hill beyond provides a stunning outlook to the south.

The nearby market town of Castle Douglas (10 miles distant) has a good range of shops, supermarkets and other services, and is designated Scotland’s Food Town. The regional capital of Dumfries (about 25 miles away) offers a wider range of shops and services including the recently opened Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

There are water sports and sailing on nearby Loch Ken as well as on the Solway, along with excellent hill walking in the nearby Galloway Hills and cycling along some of the numerous cycle routes, as well as a nationally renowned network of mountain biking routes in the hills and forest parks making up the Seven Stanes centres.

Communications to the area are very good, with a regular daily bus service from the town, and railway stations in both Dumfries and Lockerbie.

The M74 motorway is about 50 miles distant allowing easy access north and south. Regular domestic and international flights depart from Prestwick Airport, which is 45 miles to the north. Both Glasgow and Edinburgh, and their respective international airports, are around 90 miles distant.

The agents will consider offers over £1,400,000.

