Unique opportunity to buy a thriving tourist attraction

A thriving tourist attraction in one of Scotland’s most beautiful locations, offers a truly unique opportunity for commercial buyers looking for their next venture.

Bell Ingram presents the Ardnamurchan Natural History Centre comprises a thriving and profitable tearoom, visitor centre, and a charming, detached two-bedroom owners’ residence.

Located in a picturesque, rural location on the ever-popular Ardnamurchan Peninsula, it’s an ideal opportunity to take over a commercial property which is ready-made to make use of immediately.

At the heart of the sale is the Natural History Visitor Centre which features an interesting permanent exhibition about the history of the Peninsula and is housed within a “living building” which attracts an array of wildlife.

Adjacent to the exhibition is a recently upgraded 28-seater auditorium/cinema, offering a further opportunity to cater for parties, social groups and community events.

The tearoom is destination in its own right and hugely popular with passing visitors stopping to enjoy light lunches and afternoon teas before browsing through the gift shop.

The owner’s residence is worth a special mention, offering comfortable two-bedroom accommodation within a charming stone-built property sitting under a natural slate roof. It includes spacious lounge/dining room, fully fitted kitchen and family bathroom.

Laura MacCallum from Bell Ingram’s Oban office, said: ‘It is a very special property and certainly not one we would see come onto the market very often. It is set in a wonderful location with far reaching coastal views, with people travelling from far and wide to enjoy the amazing scenery and, of course, visit the local businesses.

‘It would suit a commercial buyer looking for a lifestyle business to put their stamp on. It’s not every day that the chance to buy such a unique building in such an incredible location comes along.’

The Ardnamurchan Natural History Visitor Centre is located on the Ardnamurchan Peninsula at Glenmore between the villages of Kilchoan and Salen on the B8007.

Local attractions include the Ardnamurchan distillery and the Glenborrodale RSPB reserve and a bit further afield is the Ardnamurchan Lighthouse which is the UK mainland’s most westerly point and attracts many visitors to the area.

The picturesque Glenborrodale Castle is nearby along with many beautiful beaches and coves. The iconic coastal town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull is just a short ferry ride from Kilchoan and offers a wide range of amenities including a Co-op grocery and post office.

The nearest major town is Fort William, which in turn provides links to other mainland destinations. The local villages offer a range of amenities such as shops, primary school, doctor surgery and restaurants.

The agents will consider offers over £575,000