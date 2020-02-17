Ultimate one-bedroom city apartment hits the market

An exclusive one-bedroom apartment has been released for sale at the capital’s most sought-after new development.

CALA Homes (East) has seen huge demand for properties at The Crescent at Donaldson’s, now releasing the final available homes in the west wing – including the ultimate pied-a-terre, 3/16 Donaldson Crescent.

On the market for £680,000, the elegant spilt-level first floor apartment enjoys a prime position in the development and boasts a generous master bedroom with an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe space.

The one bedroom apartment’s sweeping glass frontage stretches from the kitchen through to the dining and living space providing near uninterrupted views towards Edinburgh’s sublime skyline.

A unique feature of the property is the mezzanine office space which provides impeccable views of the iconic Donaldson’s estate.

What makes living at The Crescent truly unique within central Edinburgh, however, is the tranquil setting within the 18-acre Donaldson’s estate – the capital’s largest communal garden.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director with CALA Homes (East), said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity to set up home in one of Edinburgh’s most desirable locations.

‘The one-bedroom apartment offers everything you could need for contemporary city living and more, being so closely situated to all of the attractions, landmarks, restaurants and bars in the capital.

‘This elegant split-level apartment showcases the magnificent design and architecture displayed throughout this development, as well as the breath-taking views across the city.

‘However, it also enjoys a peacefully secluded location within the Donaldson’s estate, with gardens and grounds on the doorstep and the treelined rear of the development. So you really have the best of both worlds.

‘We’d urge those interested to act quickly as there are only two one-bedroom apartments in each wing and so far they have been a huge hit with buyers.’

CALA’s The Crescent has also achieved widespread industry acclaim and has been recognised with multiple awards for the ambitious design, cutting-edge architecture and premium showhomes since launch earlier this year.

With prices ranging from £595,000 to £1,750,000, the properties at The Crescent comprise some of the most prestigious new builds currently on offer in Edinburgh.

Designed by renowned architect, Richard Murphy OBE, the sweeping arc of 84 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, duplexes and penthouses is a modern interpretation of Georgian architecture.

It is home to the most comprehensive electric vehicle charging provision in Scotland, where every apartment has access to a charging point and parking space in the private underground car park, accessible by lift access.

Just one mile west of Princes Street, The Crescent has a variety of amenities on the doorstep with excellent transport links both into and out of the city.

Two show apartments are open daily from 11am to 5.30pm. For more information, visit HERE or call 0131 341 2667.