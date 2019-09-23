Two new additions to ever-growing property team

Property consultancy Galbraith has expanded further by appointing two new members of staff to its residential and rural teams in Ayr.

These appointments follow on from the 23 additional members of staff already welcomed to the firm this year.

Mairi MacDonald, a graduate rural surveyor, has now started a two-year structured training programme working closely with the rural team covering the South West of Scotland. Mairi graduated from the SRUC in Edinburgh and her family have a livestock farm in Eaglesham.

Jake Shaw-Tan, a qualified surveyor has joined the residential agency team in Ayr offering the full range of sales and agency services.

Bob Cherry, partner and head of the Ayr office, said: ‘I am pleased to welcome Jake to the team and have no doubt that his experience will be of great benefit to our clients. This year has proved to be exceptionally busy in our Ayr office and the residential market in particular has benefited from the boom in demand for property in Glasgow which in turn has resulted in keen interest in some parts of Ayrshire where prices are relatively lower.

‘We expect continued activity over the next few quarters, with particularly strong demand in the £250k to £400k price bracket.’

Alice Wilson, a rural surveyor based in Ayr, said: ‘I am delighted Mairi has joined the team. Our graduates benefit from a structured training programme where they learn every aspect of rural surveying and also work closely with our forestry and estate management teams to offer clients a first-class service. Mairi is joining a growing firm with great opportunities for career progression.’

From its Ayr office Galbraith handles the sale of residential properties worth £4.6m on average per quarter throughout Ayrshire and £51.7m per quarter across Scotland as a whole. The firm is also the leading rural consultancy in Scotland and has sold 37,700 acres of land so far this year.

The Ayr office reported a busy quarter ending 30 June 2019 with almost 500 viewings of properties by prospective purchasers and sales up by 50% quarter on quarter in Ayrshire. The number of market appraisals conducted rose by 46.4% over the same period. The average price of residential property sold by the firm in Ayrshire rose by 8.9% compared with the preceding quarter.