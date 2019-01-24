Transforming campus site into premium homes

CALA Homes (West) has announced the appointment of Rettie & Co as real estate agent for its prestigious Jordanhill Park development.

More than 400 premium homes will be delivered on the site of the former Jordanhill Campus, including luxury apartments in the impressive category B-listed David Stow building.

The first apartments at Southbrae Drive are currently under construction and will be completed early next year, with listings set to appear in the coming months.

To mark the partnership, the independent property company will transform its West End branch into a Jordanhill Park sales office.

CALA Homes West will invest £100 million in the stunning 31-acre development in one of Glasgow’s most desirable locations.

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director of CALA Homes (West), said: ‘Rettie & Co really understand our vision for Jordanhill Park. Set in scenic parkland, but just a stone’s throw from the city centre, it’s the perfect place for growing families and professionals to call home.

‘The leafy surroundings, urban location and rich history make this an incredibly unique project. We’re very excited to work with the team at Rettie to bring these outstanding properties to market, especially given their local knowledge and reputation.’

Designed by award-winning architects 7N, Jordanhill Park will offer a diverse range of luxurious contemporary homes – from stylish one-bedroom flats to spacious, detached five-bedroom family homes.

Maitland Walker, managing partner of Rettie West End LLP said: ‘I’ve sold Jordanhill property for more than 30 years and I’ve been a member of the local community since primary school, so to be associated with this iconic Jordanhill development is both emotional and exciting.

‘It’s clear how passionate CALA’s project team are, and we can’t wait to get started. The David Stow’s legacy, the amount of open space being retained and the fact that the development is being carefully built around the existing lawn and playing fields combine to make this an incredible project.’

The premium housebuilder’s plans will build on the legacy of the site, which was a leading teaching facility, by establishing one of the city’s most desirable and well-designed residential developments.

The development will also breathe new life into the David Stow building and ensure the existing playing fields remain open and available to local community.

Construction of the development will create more than 200 new jobs for Glasgow and deliver an economic boost of over £5 million in Gross Added Value.

To find out more about Jordanhill Park, visit www.cala.co.uk/jordanhill-park.