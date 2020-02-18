Traditional home with tasteful modernisation

An extensively refurbished home in a peaceful rural village location is now available on the property market.

Presented by Galbraith, Old St Davids is a highly desirable and attractive stone built house which benefits from being sympathetically and tastefully modernised over recent years.

The house offers both generous and flexible family living and entertaining space, surrounded by character features. The entrance hall leads to the good sized boot room, WC, generous cupboard and boiler room.

The dining kitchen which offers access to the garden, has a range cooker, a selection of country style units and attractive views onto the rear gardens. With space for socialising, this family friendly room compliments the house well.

The adjacent utility room has a Belfast sink, plumbing for a washing machine, space for a dryer and an enclosed cupboard.

The good sized dual aspect sitting room has an attractive open fireplace and an exposed timber floor, there are recessed display shelves and views onto the gardens.

The dining room is adjacent, which also has a recessed display unit, an under stairs cupboard, southerly views towards the gardens and a door leading to the first floor.

There are three bedrooms on the ground floor, with private views onto the rear garden and all benefit from integral storage. The master bedroom benefits from being naturally light having a dual aspect.

The house has a bathroom and a separate shower room, both with stylish and high quality fittings and half panelled walls.

The first floor has generous and easily accessible loft storage and a further two rooms with attractive exposed beams, currently used as guest bedrooms.

There are mature landscaped garden grounds offering a high degree of privacy. Plenty of parking with space for turning is available behind gates to the east of the house, together with two garages.

The garden surrounding the north, west and east of the house is laid to lawn with mature trees, shrubs and plants with an attractive seating area to the rear of the house. Open fields border the northern boundary along with mature trees and beech hedging.

To the south of the house on the opposite side of the lane is a further area of garden which is also fully enclosed and accessed through a gate.

This garden has a lawn, a pretty summer house, raised vegetable beds, trellis work and beech hedging. This offers a rare opportunity which enhances the house, allowing control over the southerly outlook. This area is ideally suited for formal gardens and / or the establishment of fruit and vegetable growing.

Old St Davids is located in the village of St. Davids and benefits from being within a scenic rural setting in the sought after county of Perthshire.

Madderty village hall is within St Davids, managed by the Madderty Community Association, the hall is a social hub for sporting, recreational, educational, cultural and arts events.

The popular town of Crieff provides very good day to day facilities including a supermarket, medical centre, veterinary surgery, post office, primary schools and a community campus with secondary school, swimming pool, recreation centre and library. The Crieff Hydro, located within the town, has an excellent choice of restaurants, social events and a wide variety of family activities.

Crieff Golf Club, located on the edge of the town, is one of Scotland’s top inland courses. In the heart of golfing Perthshire, it offers twenty-seven holes with spectacular views and challenging play for all levels.

There are excellent independent schools in the area. These include Morrisons Academy and Ardvreck preparatory school in Crieff, Glenalmond to the north of Methven, Strathallan in Forgandenny, Craigclowan, Perth and Kilgraston, Bridge of Earn. All are within a practical school run.

Perth is the nearest major urban centre whilst Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee are all within reach with the facilities, services and shopping expected from major cities including airports leading to national and international destinations. Daytime and overnight trains to London are available at Gleneagles Station.

Perthshire is renowned as one of Scotland’s most magnificent areas with beautiful countryside and a plethora of outdoor pursuits. The world famous Gleneagles Hotel and Golf Resort is located about 8 miles south with three championship courses, swimming pool, gym, equestrian centre, shooting school and restaurants including the 2 Michelin Star Andrew Fairlie.

The agents will consider offers over £380,000.