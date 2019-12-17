This Victorian school is prime for conversion

A rare opportunity to acquire an impressive Victorian built former school with planning permission for conversion.

Situated on the popular Ardnamurchan Peninsular, this very impressive Victorian building offers a rare opportunity to acquire an important piece of local history in the form of a mission house and primary school dating from 1868.

Presented by Galbraith, the school, which closed about 15 years ago and in need of renovation, is being sold by a former pupil with full planning permission (18/02658/FUL) for a stunning, detached, three bedroom house. The plans also include the development of the detached, former toilet block into an income generating, studio style self-catering unit in one of Scotland’s most popular West Coast destinations.

The building includes a number of original features including the pulpit, solid wood doors and shutters.

The property is surrounded by a generous garden with plenty of scope for enhancement and benefits from a large on site parking area.

The new design for the property combines the attractive aesthetics of the existing building with delightful contemporary additions including church style windows, vaulted ceiling above the open plan living/dining area and first floor balcony extension.

The detached former toilet block, for which an extension has also been approved, offers open plan living for a couple with en-suite wet room, large timber deck and timber clad exterior.

The former school is being offered for sale partly serviced with electric and water on site. Drainage will be via a septic tank to be installed by the new owner.

The agents understand there are a number of local firms able to undertake the building work if required.

The agents will considers offers over £150,000.

Visit HERE for more details.