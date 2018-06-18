This is an attractive B listed home in the north

A handsome, B listed 17th century house close to Nairn on the Moray Coast is now for sale.

Galbraith is currently marketing Meikle Kildrummie. The house, which is in the style of a traditional Scottish estate house of importance, has an elegant façade and crow stepped gables.

The current owners, who bought the house in 1991, carried out modernisation shortly after purchase and since then the property has been maintained and upgraded in keeping with its listed status.

Meikle Kildrummie is in a beautiful south facing setting and adjacent to the Kildrummie Kames, an SSSI protected for its natural geographical features and habitat for rare species of wildlife, including the Slavonian glebe.

The property sits in beautiful, established grounds of approximately 1.93 acres with sweeping lawns interspersed with specimen trees.

The house walls have herbaceous borders at their foot and are clad with climbing roses. Families will be particularly captivated by the orchard and furnished treehouse, while there is the potential for a grass paddock within the grounds.

Meikle Kildrummie is surrounded by open, arable farmland, dotted with mature trees and with delightful views to the Black Isle and Ben Wyvis in the distance.

Phiddy Robertson of Galbraith said: ‘Meikle Kildrummie is a gracious, historic property, positioned to enjoy the best of the Moray Coast and yet is only 15 minutes from the airport and within easy reach of Inverness.

‘The property would be a perfect family home with its spacious interior, generous grounds and easy access to excellent schooling both in Nairn and at Gordonstoun Independent School, while with regular flights from Gatwick, Meikle Kildrummie is the perfect weekend retreat.

‘The vendors are offering to pay 50% of the cost of LBTT on the sale of Meikle Kildrummie, which is a very real incentive for purchasers and reflects the level of stamp duty paid south of the border.’

The north of Scotland continues to grow in popularity for those seeking a change of lifestyle and as a holiday destination.

With its beautiful setting and easy access to Inverness and the airport, Meikle Kildrummie is ideally positioned for both sectors of the market, while a 19th Century cottage extension, which is currently incorporated into the main house, offers the potential to provide self-contained or holiday letting accommodation.

Nairn has long been a popular destination for tourists, attracted by its mild climate and long sandy beaches.

Today it is a thriving centre with a good range of shops and amenities and excellent leisure facilities with two championship golf courses, a marina and tennis courts. Primary and secondary schooling are available in Nairn and Gordonstoun Independent School is about 28 miles away.

The Moray Coast is famous for its mild dry climate, long sandy beaches and rugged inland hills and moorland. The countryside offers a wide range of leisure and sporting pursuits with fishing, cycling and sailing available nearby, while both Cairngorm and The Lecht Ski Centres are approximately an hour’s drive away.

Meikle Kildrummie is on the market through Galbraith for offers over £475,000 with the benefit of a 50% contribution towards the cost of LBTT from the sellers.

