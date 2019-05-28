This is a beautiful bungalow with outstanding views

An attractive bungalow situated within a peaceful, rural setting is now on the market.

Presented for sale by Galbraith, Aultbea has been finished to a high standard throughout and offers generous and flexible accommodation.

The kitchen/dining room is very much the heart of the house, with French doors leading to the sun room, offering a wonderful space for both family living and entertaining.

The sun room offers a lovely vantage point to enjoy the gardens and has doors out to the patio. The sitting room is a naturally bright and welcoming room with dual aspect and impressive views to the west over the surrounding countryside.

There are four bedrooms, one with en-suite and all have fitted wardrobes. The family bathroom is of contemporary design and has a large Jacuzzi style bath. The well equipped utility room lies off the kitchen and offers further storage.

Aultbea sits within its own beautifully landscaped garden grounds which have undergone a substantial redesign in recent years.

The garden offers a wonderful space to enjoy all the seasons with a patio area and delightful summerhouse, with pretty planted borders and rockeries.

The property has ample parking and services are in place to install electronic access gates. The existing garage building has been adapted and is currently utilised as a home gym with additional storage and shower room.

Aultbea is situated south of Forfar and north of Dundee within the county of Angus. Angus has a great deal to offer, with numerous opportunities for walking and mountain biking.

Shooting, fishing and stalking can all be taken locally. The Angus glens are approximately a 20 minute car journey to the north and the golden beaches of Lunan Bay are a short drive to the east.

For golfers there are numerous local courses, with the championship course at Carnoustie within a 15 minute car journey. For skiers the Glenshee ski resort can be reached in just over an hour to the north.

Forfar offers a good range of day to day amenities including supermarkets, banks, health centre, dental and veterinary practices.

Primary schooling is provided at nearby Inverarity and secondary schooling at Forfar Academy, both of which provide a bus service. Dundee sits approximately 10 miles to the south and offers a wide variety of city amenities including two universities, cinema and airport with regular flights to London Stansted.

The agents will consider offers over £285,000.

