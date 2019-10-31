This category B listed home dates from 1900

A category B listed six bedroom colonial style detached Edwardian home is now available on the property market.

Set amid beautifully maintained garden grounds and mature woodland, Green Den is presented to the market by Savills, and is a striking colonial style six bedroom detached residence built of solid sandstone in 1900 by the renowned Kincardineshire architect George Gregory.

Offering versatile and spacious living accommodation across two floors, the property has retained a host of beautiful original features, including stained and leaded glass windows, panelled doors, moulded cornicing, ornate fireplaces, deep skirtings, butler bells, original flooring and sash and case windows.

A wonderful period home, Green Den is also located a short distance from the centre of the popular seaside town of Stonehaven. A solid wood door with leaded glass side panels leads into the entrance vestibule, which features the original mosaic tiled flooring.

A partially leaded glazed door then leads into the welcoming reception hall, which is of neutral decoration to highlight the original flooring and wooden wall mantel. From the hall, an opening with wooden balustrades and split level stair leads up to the charming sitting room, which overlooks the front garden from a large bay window.

Currently utilised as a music room, the sitting room is a quiet and peaceful living space. Featuring wood flooring and a panelled ceiling, double leaded French doors lead out to the delightful veranda beyond. Central to the room is the ornate mahogany fireplace with tiled hearth and inset.

Overlooking the driveway via a double picture window, the generously proportioned dining/family room exudes a calm and peaceful ambience, with the central focal point being the striking Glasgow style fireplace with mahogany surround and tiled inset.

Including a shelved fitted cupboard, there is also access to the pantry, where there is a serving hatch to the kitchen, shelving, and porcelain sink. A set of slimline doors with stained glass panels lead from the dining/family room into the inviting sun room, which enjoys views over the rear garden with a glazed door providing access to the driveway.

The cheerful dining kitchen features a good range of fitted storage facilities, including a range of traditional wood fronted storage units, with work surfaces incorporating a stainless steel sink with drainer. A door leads out to the rear hall where there are two fitted storage cupboards and a door to the rear garden.

A further doorway leads into the generously proportioned utility room, which houses the boiler and a traditional style ceiling drying pulley. Returning to the dining kitchen, a door leads into the inner hall, which is also accessible from the reception hall.

A partially glazed door overlooking the side garden provides natural light, and there are also two fitted storage cupboards. Overlooking the lawned front garden via a polygonal corner tower, the library is a characterful living space rich in period features.

A lovely reading nook is situated beside a traditional mahogany fireplace with corner shelving, while a fitted desk is bordered by cabinets and bookshelves which surround a beautiful stained glass window. In close proximity to the library lies the well appointed WC cloakroom.

Bedrooms one, two and three are all well proportioned and bright rooms of neutral decoration and carpeting. All inclusive of ornate white painted fireplaces, bedroom one includes an internal doorway to bedroom two. Completing the ground floor is the bathroom, which features a white three piece suite with shower over the bath.

A concealed carpeted staircase from the inner hall leads up to the first floor landing which overlooks the front garden via a deep silled window which extends into bedroom six. Of spacious proportions, bedroom four overlooks mature woodland and includes a fitted cupboard and period fireplace.

Bedroom five overlooks the rear garden via double sash and case windows and is a generously proportioned room with ornate white painted original fireplace. Bedroom six is a charming room that was previously used as a dark room. It is fitted with a wash hand basin and could easily be used as a cosy study or reading room.

The extensive playroom is a superbly versatile room with dual aspect windows to the front and rear. Featuring fitted storage, a raised wooden platform is ideal for family entertaining or display space. A door allows access to the fully floored attic room.

Situated within extensive and private garden grounds, surrounding mature woodland with a stream leads into Dunnottar woods. A tarmac driveway allows for parking, with the front garden being mostly laid to lawn with attractive pink granite chip walkways and a stone sundial. The garden is home to a stunning array of plant life; to the rear there is a wash house, wood store, coal shed, WC and single garage.

Property agent Laura Totten said: ‘Green Den is a real treasure of a house, from its distinctive and characterful exterior to the wonderfully preserved period features within. It is a splendid family home in a very popular and lively seaside town yet set within two leafy acres which provide plenty of scenic privacy – the clue is in the name!’

Stonehaven is a charming fishing port and traditional holiday resort. Just to the south are the dramatic ruins of Dunnottar Castle, a brooding medieval fortress perched on a rocky crag above the North Sea. Sheltering beneath the cliffs is the town’s pretty harbour, where there is a museum and a seafood restaurant set in a 16th century jail, as well as the historic Ship Inn and the Marine Hotel, which brews its own beers.

The town hosts an annual real ale festival in June. Along the bay is an award winning fish and chip shop and an Olympic-sized Art Deco open air swimming pool where, in the summer, you can swim under the stars in water that is heated to a balmy 29 degrees.

The Victorian town hall hosts gigs and cinema screenings, and there is a cliff top golf course and a busy yacht club. Stonehaven hosts its world famous Hogmanay fire ball procession and a music event on New Year’s Eve in the town centre. The town’s four schools are rated ‘very good’ or ‘good’, while Lathallan School lies a mere 12.8 miles away in neighbouring Johnshaven.

The city of Aberdeen, with its theatres, universities and shopping centres is just 20 minutes away by train. The train station is served by frequent services to Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, the East Coast line to London and the Cross Country line to Birmingham and the West Country. The station benefits from free car parking.

Buses regularly run from the town to Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth.

The town is adjacent to the A90 allowing easy access to Aberdeen and the north; Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow to the south. Stonehaven also lies to the southern end of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, allowing rapid access to Aberdeen Airport and business areas to the west and north of Aberdeen.

Aberdeen International Airport offers direct flights to hubs in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt. The airport is also a hub for the main transport routes for personnel working on the offshore oil and gas installations.

The agents will consider offers over £550,000.

