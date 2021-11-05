There is so much potential in Carlungie Farmhouse

A farmhouse full of potential for development has been brought to the market.

Presented by Bell Ingram, Carlungie Farmhouse near Carnoustie is a substantial and imposing traditional farmhouse which has retained many of the typical features expected in a house of this period.

The farmhouse has a sense of its original grandeur with an impressive tiled floor entrance leading through to the hallway which is dominated by the original timber staircase.

Requiring modernisation, the Farmhouse provides an opportunity to create an impressive and modern family home within the existing traditional structure.

The former maid’s quarters to the rear have the potential to provide separate guest accommodation or alternatively an expansion back into the main structure of the farmhouse.

A solid door opens into the entrance vestibule which has a beautiful tiled floor and a window to the side. A glazed door with decorative etched glazing and side panels gives access to the reception hall and the impressive staircase, with carved newel posts, has a mid-landing lit by a decoratively glazed window.

There are three spacious reception rooms providing ample family space. The large dining kitchen has access through to an array of ancillary rooms including two pantries, laundry, and storeroom.

From here a rear staircase leads up to the original maid’s quarters where there are two bedrooms. Also on the ground floor, and accessed from the main hallway, are a cloakroom, utility room and a bathroom together with an external door to the courtyard.

On the upper floor in the main part of the farmhouse are four further bedrooms, a dressing room and a bathroom.

There is a substantial red sandstone building extending to over 200 m2 (2152 ft2), measuring approximately 14m x 14m. It offers immense development potential subject to obtaining the necessary Planning Consent.

A glass and timber framed potting shed leans against this outbuilding.

There are three detached stone buildings with slate roofs. These formed a game larder, a laundry house and a tool/coal/wood store with a gardener’s WC.

The farmhouse enjoys a south-facing position and sits within its own garden grounds which are mainly laid to lawn with mature trees to the front, extending to about 0.76 acres in all.

The sweeping driveway leads to ample parking to the front and rear, in addition to a small brick garage with a roller door. Also within the garden is a timber summer house on the east side of the grounds.

The farmhouse, originally forming part of the historic Panmure Estate, lies in an area renowned for the quality of agricultural land.

Carnoustie, seven miles to the south east, is well known for the Carnoustie Golf Links that often hosts the Open Golf Championship. The town offers a range of amenities including shops, services and recreational facilities.

There are excellent transport links via the rail station and nearby A92 dual carriageway both offering excellent commuter links to the cities of Dundee and Aberdeen.

The Farmhouse is in the catchment area for Carlungie and Burnside Primary schools and secondary schooling is at Carnoustie or Monifieth High Schools. Private schooling is available at the High School of Dundee, Lathallan near Johnshaven and St Leonards in St Andrews.

About 11 miles to the south west is the thriving city of Dundee, Scotland’s fourth largest. The city is home to the new and already renowned V & A International Centre for Design which opened in September 2018 which, in turn, sits next to Scott’s ship Discovery.

There are an excellent range of supermarkets, shops, and amenities. Comics such as the Beano and the Dandy have long been published in Dundee with the city being historically known for its ‘jute, jam and journalism’.

The University of Dundee is highly regarded as is the NHS teaching hospital at Ninewells.

In 2014 Dundee was recognised by the United Nations as the UK’s first UNESCO City of Design for its diverse contributions to fields including medical research, comics and video games.

Home to an array of wildlife, the area around Dundee provides easy access to some particularly outstanding and varied countryside with hills, woodland, river, farmland and coastline all close by. The result is a fine choice for the outdoor enthusiast with walking, cycling and riding all readily available. Golfers in particular are especially well provided for with an unrivalled selection of highly rated courses within easy striking distance.

Challenging shooting and fishing may be taken locally whilst the Angus glens such as Isla, Prosen, Clova and Lethnot are readily accessible.

The stunning sandy beaches at Lunan Bay and St Cyrus and the red sandstone cliffs at Arbroath are all within reach. There are also a number of interesting National Trust for Scotland properties in the area including the House of Dun at Montrose, Barry Mill near Carnoustie and the JM Barrie house, once home to the creator of Peter Pan, in Kirriemuir. Glamis Castle, ancestral seat of the Earls of Strathmore and Kinghorne and also childhood home of HM Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, is nearby.

There are railway stations in Dundee, Carnoustie, Montrose, Arbroath and Leuchars. Aberdeen airport 60 miles to the north and Edinburgh airport is about 70 miles to the south.

The local regional airport at Dundee has regular flights to London Stansted.

The agents will consider offers over £530,000.