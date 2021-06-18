The perfect place for a more peaceful pace of life

Would you love to downsize to a more peaceful pace of life?

Get out of the big city and enjoy fresh air in a stunning part of the world, with lots of see and do all around?

Here are some very valid reasons why you should consider a luxury, fully furnished park home at Camelot Holiday Park in Cumbria, safe and secure for the over-55s, where they can make the very most of their retirements.

1. Stately Albion Park Homes are some of the very best in the marketplace, with a superb reputation for quality and high specification finishing. Fully furnished and decorated, and priced from just £125,000, they are fully equipped with everything you need. The added bonus is that these appealing homes, as sturdy as new build bungalows, are completely maintenance free. Current properties available include a stunning double sized Goodwood home, which lists bay windows and patio doors amongst its many features. Hardwood furniture is included throughout, with the property boasting a master bedroom with walk in wardrobe, and a well equipped kitchen with the very latest appliances.

2. You can buy with complete confidence at Camelot Holiday Park which is family owned and well established. As a park with full residential status, and open twelve months of the year, people can live permanently at the park, enjoying the peaceful surroundings, the attentive staff, and the security.

3. All park homes include quality decked areas and paved driveways, alongside private gardens. Buyers can add other bespoke elements to their homes if they wish, such as hot tubs.

4. Camelot Holiday Park also sells luxury holiday homes, with prices from £24,995. Fully decorated and furnished, they are supplied by top brands such as Pemberton, Carnaby, and ABI.

5. Enjoying a very convenient location, staying at Camelot Holiday Park means you can easily access both the Scottish Borders and the Lake District for day trips. It’s a beautiful area which will also appeal to your friends and family when they come to stay with you. You can enjoy the best of both worlds – a new life in the country, but still be able to reconnect after the past difficult year we have all faced.

6. Local attractions close to Camelot Holiday Park include the World Famous Old Blacksmiths Shop at Gretna Green, the Gretna Gateway Outlet Village, the Keilder Water & Forest Park, Carlisle Castle, and of course, Hadrian’s Wall.

Park owner William Stewart said: ‘Make life easy on yourself with a downsizing move here to Camelot Holiday Park. We use Stately Albion as our park home supplier as they build a sturdy, superior product which will give you many years of pleasure.

‘Buyers love the open plan layouts, the floor to ceiling windows, and the luxurious little touches such as dressing rooms. They have plenty of space for grandchildren to come and stay as we all reconnect.

‘Or if you’re in the market for a holiday home, you can buy one purely for your own use, or as a second income opportunity. It’s a bumper year for staycations, so beat the rush and contact us now.’

For more details visit www.camelotholidaypark.co.uk.