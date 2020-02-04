The Miller’s House is a deceptively spacious property

A charming B listed house with attracted well-presented accommodation is now available.

Presented by Galbraith, and thought to date from the mid 1700s, The Miller’s House is a beautiful, deceptively spacious property in a lovely setting near St Andrews.

Externally the house is a delightful part stone, part rendered exterior, under a traditional red pan tile roof, with crow step gables to the main section of the property.

At the heart of the house is a lovely spacious kitchen/breakfast room with utility room off.

The generously proportioned sitting room benefits from an open fire with reception/dining hall, study/bedroom five and WC completing the ground floor accommodation.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms (one en suite) along with family bathroom and landing.

Adjoining the house is an excellent self-contained guest cottage with open plan kitchen / sitting room / bedroom and en suite shower room.

The cottage offers excellent flexible space with an internal door from the main house offering scope to include this area in the main house, or alternatively to utilise it on a completely self-contained basis.

The Miller’s House stands in a delightful extensive garden with generous lawns and attractive terrace. There is a double garage and driveway parking.

The Miller’s House is a most attractive country property standing in a lovely rural setting a short distance to the west of St Andrews in Fife.

Enjoying views over the surrounding fields and countryside, the property is very well placed for accessing St. Andrews, Cupar, Dundee and the East Neuk. In terms of local amenities St. Andrews is just a five minute drive from the house and is renowned worldwide as the Home of Golf, offering a fine cosmopolitan mix of shops, restaurants, pubs and the like.

The flourishing city of Dundee is approximately 30 minutes to the north, with the new V & A museum and Scott’s ship RSS Discovery. Edinburgh is just over an hour by road to the south.

The glorious rolling countryside and coastline around Dewars Mill and St Andrews is home to an array of wildlife and for the outdoor enthusiast offers ready access to a wide range of recreational pursuits including walking, riding, cycling and golf.

There are many highly regarded golf courses within easy reach including the plethora of top courses in and around St Andrews, such as the Old Course which regularly hosts The Open – due to return in 2021 for its 150th anniversary – Kingsbarns, the Castle Course, the Duke’s Course, Crail and Scotscraig to name but a few.

Challenging fishing and shooting may be taken locally with the wide open spaces of the Lomond Hills and several lovely beaches including St Andrews, Tentsmuir, Kings Barns, Crail and Elie all within reach.

In terms of day trips there are a number of National Trust for Scotland properties in the area including Falkland Palace, Hill of Tarvit and Kellie Castle, while the pretty villages of Fife’s East Neuk are only a short drive to the south.

Good state schooling is available locally with private schooling being provided at St Leonards in St Andrews along with the High School of Dundee.

There are railway stations in Leuchars, Cupar, Ladybank and Markinch with Edinburgh airport about one hour to the south. The busy regional airport at Dundee also offers a good range of short haul flights.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £595,000.