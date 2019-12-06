Stunning sea views from a refurbished property

An impressive recently refurbished substantial country house is now for sale.

Knocknassie, a most impressive property, was recently refurbished throughout to a very high standard, and located in a superb elevated position on the beautiful Rhins peninsula of Galloway.

Located in a wonderfully secluded setting at Kirkcolm, Stranraer, the property has outstanding views over the rolling Wigtownshire countryside and especially over the Irish Sea towards the Irish Coast as well as northwards towards the Mull of Kintyre, Arran Hills and Ailsa Craig.

Knocknassie House was originally commissioned by the Earl of Stair and is constructed of rendered stone under a slate roof.

The house offers spacious and comfortable accommodation comprising five bedrooms, five reception rooms, a new kitchen and five new bathrooms.

A pump has been installed to ensure there is no loss of power when more than one shower is being operated at a time.

The house has retained many original features including some elaborate plaster work, an original fireplace and ornate tiled floors.

A rich red carpet has been fitted in the first floor bedrooms, landing and staircase complimenting the colour on the walls.

The house benefits from oil fired central heating powered by a Worcester Bosch condensing boiler, installed in 2016 and housed externally in its own locking cabinet.

Knocknassie House has double glazing throughout.

Adjoining Knocknassie House are two garages and an annexe, offering considerable scope for development, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

Sitting above the doorway to the annexe is an interesting statue of a lion and the date ‘1916’. Knocknassie House is surrounded by a large garden including areas of lawn and flowerbeds and includes a number of mature trees and shrubs.

Whilst Knocknassie House would make a wonderful family home with spacious accommodation, the house also has considerable scope for use as a high quality guest house or bed and breakfast accommodation.

The property has a guide price of £390,000.

For further details visit HERE.