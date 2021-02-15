Stunning private and secluded estate in the countryside

A beautiful home featured in the works of Robert Burns is on the property market.

Presented by Savills, Skeldon House, along with Castle Cottage and The Coach House in Dalrymple, Ayrshire, stand in approximately 125 acres of land surrounded by planned formal gardens, lush green lawns and extensive natural woodland.

It sits within an idyllic pocket on the banks of the river Doon that has been romanticised many times, most notably by the poet Robert Burns in his narrative poem Tam o’Shanter where he talks about the Brig o’Doon located in the village of Alloway, his birthplace.

Skeldon House presents a rare opportunity to acquire a stunning 18th century classical Georgian country house thought to be designed by James Miller. The main house stands proudly at the end of a tree lined driveway and creates a real sense of occasion upon arrival. During the current owners’ custodianship, it has been beautifully refurbished with a number of additions and improvements being made.

It is a substantial property, but provides a surprisingly manageable and comfortable living environment, feeling smaller than the some 9000 sq ft of space on offer. The accommodation is bright and spacious with classic Georgian proportions.

The ground floor comprises an impressive reception hall with black and white tiled floor and main staircase leading to a gallery landing; located off is the grand drawing room to the east and dining room to the west, both open out onto the beautiful conservatory which leads out to the south lawn. A fantastic study is located off.

The first floor comprises two superb bedroom suites complete with dressing rooms and en suite bathrooms with a further three bedrooms and shower room located on the second floor.

A stone spiral staircase links all three floors to the lower ground which includes a newly installed gym and sauna, games room, wine cellar, shower room and contemporary country dining kitchen with a range of built storage options including a central breakfasting island and a focal fireplace.

The gardens and grounds of Skeldon are the last word and consist of various lawns and parkland surrounded by a diverse range of woodland. There are a number of gravel paths and walkways that meander through banks of rhododendrons, the walled garden and along the riverside.

The walled garden has a range of heated glasshouses perfect for growing fruit, vegetables and flowers. There is also an all-weather tennis court.

The Coach House is a u-shaped 18th century courtyard and incorporates the estate office, garages, former stables, byre, storage and 2 semi detached stone built cottages. The coach house extends to approximately 5300 sq feet.

Castle Cottage is stone built under a slate roof and comprises sitting room, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms and is around 976 sq feet.

Skeldon Estate is located about seven miles from the market town Ayr, which provides a wide range of shops, supermarkets, professional services and schools, most notably Wellington School which offers private coeducation. Ayr has a mainline railway station with a regular service to Glasgow and beyond. Prestwick Airport is within 14 miles, while Glasgow city centre and airport are easily accessible by rail and road via the M77 in a journey time of about 45 minutes in normal driving conditions. Edinburgh, Scotland’s famous capital city, lies just over 93 miles to the northeast.

The Ayrshire coast is famous worldwide for golf, with championship courses at Royal Troon, Prestwick and Turnberry, all of which have hosted the Open Championship. Ayr Racecourse has regular race meetings and hosts the Scottish Grand National. Glasgow City Centre is easily accessible by both rail and road and is widely regarded as a vibrant and dynamic city with one of the uk’s best shopping districts.

The southwest of Scotland is noted for its field sports, including pheasant, partridge and grouse shooting. Red, roe and fallow deer stalking is also readily available. Only a short distance to the north is the popular sailing area of the Firth of Clyde with yachting marinas at Troon, and further up the coast at Largs and Inverkip.

The agents will consider offers over £2.5million.