Stunning new homes in Stirlingshire offer luxury living

Stunning new luxury homes in Killearn, Stirlingshire, are available from award-winning housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel.

All property styles are from the housebuilder’s iconic Design Collection; a range of luxury homes where the emphasis is on space and light combined with top-of-the-range finishes.

For example, The Bryce – a three-bedroom villa – boasts a lounge with a large main window, plus a side window overlooking the entrance, bathing the room in light and atmosphere.

All three-to-five bedroom homes at Buchanan Views offer a high-specification throughout within ample green space set around a pretty square.

These lovely new homes are near the village green, which, alongside the village hall and church hall, provides a focal point for a number of local activities and events.

Schooling is provided at the local primary school, play group or nursery, while older children can attend the nearby Balfron High School just three miles away on the outskirts of Glasgow.

Buchanan Views offers excellent transport links to Glasgow and Stirling and is situated in open countryside. Campsie Fells and the world-renowned Loch Lomond are a short drive away.

Mactaggart & Mickel plan to open a sales centre and show home in Killearn in September.

In the meantime, a sales centre is located within Slater Hogg & Howison Estate Agents, 102 Drymen Road, Bearsden, Glasgow G61 3RA

A Bryce show home can be viewed at Midton Fields in Howwood, East Renfrewshire.

More information: www.macmic.co.uk / 07583 006331.