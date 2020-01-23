Spacious views from a bright modern family home

An attractive, spacious modern home with stunning countryside views is now for sale.

Presented by Galbraith, Ravenshaw is a bright and spacious family home finished to a high standard throughout.

The house sits in an elevated situation with far reaching views over the surrounding countryside.

The house is naturally bright and is ideally set up for family living with an open plan kitchen, dining and seating area which is complimented by the sun lounge and terrace offering further outside entertaining space.

The sitting room and study offer further flexibility. The principal bedroom benefits from a dressing room and en-suite bathroom. There are three further bedrooms all with en-suites.

To the front of the house is a gravelled parking area and triple garage.

The house sits within well-tended garden grounds with a number of well stocked borders, manicured lawns and mature hedging.

There is a summer house which benefits from electricity and is currently used as studio.

Ravenshaw is situated on the fringes of the village of Easter Fowlis to the North of Dundee. The property enjoys a semi-rural location with magnificent views to the south towards the Firth of Tay and Fife beyond.

The property is located on the Angus Perthshire border with both counties offering a range of outdoor pursuits including cycling, walking and horse riding.

There are numerous local golf courses including Downfield and Piperdam, Piperdam also hosts a leisure centre. The championship courses at Carnoustie and St Andrews are both accessible in about 35 minutes by car.

Fowlis is a quiet rural village with regular bus links to Dundee. Primary schooling is provided at Liff with secondary schooling at Dundee.

There are a number of independent schools locally, including The High School of Dundee, Strathallan, Kilgraston and Craigclowan Preparatory School.

With the waterfront undergoing regeneration and the recently opened V&A museum, Dundee is a modern city with two well regarded universities, Dundee University being home to one of the UK’s top medical schools.

Ninewells hospital is located five miles south-east of Ravenshaw with Dundee airport a further two miles, offering regular flights to London.

The agents will consider offers over £595,000.

For further details visit HERE.