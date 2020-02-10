Seven bedroom home close to Ben Nevis for sale

One of Fort William’s best-known B&Bs is now on the property market.

Presented for sale by Bell Ingram, The Gantocks, which enjoys panoramic views across Loch Linnhe and the Ardgour Hills, is currently operating as a 5* Bed and Breakfast but would equally make a superb family home.

The spacious accommodation at The Gantocks is well laid out over two storeys, with dual aspect windows framing the loch and mountain views in many of the rooms.

The ground floor has four en-suite bedrooms, a dining room, sitting room, cozy kitchen/diner with an Aga, and a large utility room. Upstairs there are three more double bedrooms, all with views over Loch Linnhe, and a spacious family bathroom.

The upper floor also has the potential to be developed into a self-catering apartment subject to the necessary planning consents.

Joanne Stennett, from Bell Ingram, said: ‘Fort William is considered the “Outdoor Capital of the UK” and enjoys a stunning setting in the shadow of Ben Nevis.

‘Demand for property here is always high from buyers attracted by the scenery and area’s reputation as a world class centre for outdoor activities.

‘The Gantocks enjoys some of the finest views in Fort William and is in an enviable location only a short distance from the town centre and local amenities.

‘This exceptional property is in walk-in condition and offers the potential purchaser the option to continue the 5* Bed and Breakfast business or have an enviable family home.’

Just an hour-and-a-half from Inverness, Fort William supports a wide range of shops, pubs, hotels and recreational facilities which are popular with locals and visitors alike. There are also a number of primary schools and a hospital as well as churches of different denominations.

The town is popular with outdoor enthusiasts drawn by its proximity to the UK’s highest mountain Ben Nevis, and by the wealth of activities on offer, including sailing, mountain biking and ski-ing. Recent additions have included a world-renowned mountain biking track at Aonach Mor which hosts the Mountain Bike World Cup and a large indoor rock-climbing wall.

The agents will consider offers over £465,000.

Click HERE for more details.