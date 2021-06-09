Scotland’s Home of the Year to be unveiled tonight

The time has come – Scotland’s Home of the Year 2021 is to be revealed today.

Judges – Anna Campbell Jones, Michael Angus and Kate Spiers – convene at the iconic House for an Art Lover to decide which of the nine regional finalists will win the prestigious title.

From Shetland to the Borders, Skye to St Andrews, East to West, the nine homes have been selected from across the country with each one of them winning on design, style and amazing architecture.

In the inspirational surroundings of Glasgow’s House for an Art Lover – designed by renowned Scottish architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh – the judges must make their decision and, this year, it’s a nail-biting final to crown Scotland’s most outstanding home.

Anna, Michael and Kate first assess all nine properties and agree on their top three. The home-owners then join them in the stunning Music Room before the judges make their final decision on who will claim this year’s coveted trophy.

Scotland’s Home of the Year will be shown on Wednesday 9 June on BBC Scotland from 8-9pm.