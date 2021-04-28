Scotland’s home of the year search goes west

The search for Scotland’s Home of the Year 2021 continues tonight.

A renovated coach house in Uddingston, a 70s inspired home in Mauchline and a Victorian conversion in Ayr vie to become Scotland’s Home of the Year, representing regional finalists from The West in this fourth episode of the series.

Judges, interior designer Anna-Campbell Jones, lifestyle blogger Kate Spiers and architect Michael Angus start off with The Coach House in Uddingston. Built in the 1860s, the property was originally built to house horses and carriages and is now home to Diane and Brian who have refurbished the building and redesigned the layout.

The next home to face the judges is in a 70s house in Mauchline, rural Ayrshire. Originally a self-build, the property has been home to Melanie since 2014 who has lovingly reintroduced the original 70s style with key colour schemes and mid-century furniture.

The final contender is a conversion of a Victorian villa in Ayr. It’s been home to first-time buyers Annika and Ari since 2020 who have quickly stamped their personalities on the 1882 house interior. Originally owned by a wealthy lawyer, the house has been converted into two apartments with the couple owning the ground floor conversion.

After visiting the three unique properties, the judges must decide which one will represent The West in the grand finale of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Tonight’s episode will be shown on BBC Scotland, from 8-8.30pm. This episode will be repeated on Monday 5 May, BBC One Scotland at 7.35pm.