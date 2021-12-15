Roseview offers a good business with great views

A wonderful lifestyle opportunity comprising of a detached residential cottage, letting cottage and well-established caravan park is for sale.

Situated in a wonderful rural location on the fringe of the ever-popular coastal town of Oban, Roseview Caravan Park offers buyers an opportunity to acquire a well-established tourist destination, the perfect opportunity for a lifestyle change or tourism investment.

A traditional croft cottage sits at the heart of the park, historically used as the owners’ residence. The cottage offers three-bedroom accommodation with family living spaces.

The property has been extended over the years to provide additional living space and storage. A number of outbuildings form a private courtyard behind the cottage, a wonderful place to sit and relax.

Adjacent to the residential cottage, a bothy offers traditional selfcatering accommodation and enjoys a private outlook across the neighbouring fields.

A self-catering bunk house also sits within the grounds, sleeping six adults in comfort. Across the park, an accommodation pod is a quirky feature, offering sheltered accommodation for those looking to explore the area.

The land area extends to approximately 4.89 acres and caters for approximately 45 units, with a blend of caravan and tent pitches available.

The business has been operating for a number of years and has a proven track record, with many customers returning on an annual basis.

In addition to the traditional tourism market, the site is large enough to offer off-season storage for cars, trailers, caravans and motorhomes, adding to the income potential.

A number of facilities are positioned throughout the park, including reception office, shop, laundry, drying room, toilet and shower block, BBQ area and waste management.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £795,000.