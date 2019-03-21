Renovate this property – and it could be yours for £1 a year

This stone-built farmhouse could be yours for just £1 a year.

This is an exciting renovation opportunity located in the heart of the beautiful Angus Glens.

In exchange for the agreed renovation programme, the tenant will be guaranteed a long term lease to use to property as a second/holiday home.

Glen Moy Farmhouse is a traditional stone built detached property, under a pitched slate roof.

The accommodation is bright and spacious and allows for flexible use of rooms to suit most requirements. With four bedrooms and two reception rooms, it would make an ideal family home.

The successful applicant will enter into an agreement with the owners to renovate the property to an agreed standard. The owners reserve the right to request regular updates and progress on the reports on the renovation.

The accommodation is laid out over two floors, with access from the front and back doors.

The back entrance leads to a porch which allows for access to the main open plan kitchen/living area and adjoining utility room. This then leads to the hallway which provides the family bathroom and shower room next door to each other.

From this, the front entrance to the property is reached which then leads onto two of the properties four bedrooms and the drawing room.

The first floor provides access to a further double bedroom and the master bedroom with dressing room.

Glen Moy Farmhouse is situated on a private estate on the outskirts of Cortachy, in a prime rural location. Nearby Kirriemuir provides all the main amenities, including a variety of shops and services.

The A90 trunk road is only a twenty minute drive, providing access to Aberdeen in the north and Dundee and beyond in the south. Airports can be found at both Aberdeen and Dundee which provide regular flights to London and other international destinations. Access to the main line railway is available at close-by Montrose, Arbroath or Dundee.

Primary schooling is available in Cortachy and Kirriemuir and secondary schooling is available at Websters High School in Kirriemuir.

For the active tenant, many well-known golf courses are within easy reach of Glen Moy Farmhouse, including Piperdam, Forfar and Carnoustie which hosted the 2018 Open Championship.

The farmhouse is situated at the foot of the stunning Angus Glens which can provide a haven for walkers and mountain bikers alike. Additionally, the ski slopes of Glenshee are easily accessible

This property can be leased for £1 per annum.

