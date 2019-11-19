Refurbished steadings at a former farmhouse

A well-presented former farmhouse with attached refurbished steadings on a quiet country lane is now for sale in central Scotland.

Newton Farm, presented by Robb Residential, as the name suggests, was at one time a working farmhouse with traditional attached steadings.

The house has been in the same ownership since 2007, during which time it has been extensively refurbished and been the subject of a rolling programme of professional upgrading and general maintenance.

Newton Farm is a handsome detached house of painted smooth render and harled finish under a slated roof and tile at the steading legs. The property provides excellent family and guest living accommodation laid out over two light and bright and easily managed levels.

Throughout the house is the careful preservation of period features including detailed plaster work at cornices and roses as well as feature fireplaces.

The property is presented in fine fresh decorative order with a neutral palette of decoration. It has a range of flexible outbuildings and offices and is set in well-tended mown lawn parkland type grounds. Additional permanent pasture to about 20 acres is on its northern side and is available by separate negotiation.

The assets at Newton Farm will be highly appealing to many, including hobby farmers, those with equestrian interests, people who may wish to run a business from home and prospective buyers seeking the peace and privacy that comes from having extended and protected land boundaries.

Twin leaf outer storm doors to entrance vestibule with mosaic tile floor, etched half glazed outer door with side screens to entrance reception hallway, under stairs stores and electrical switch gear, drawing room, bedroom one with open fire on white marble fireplace, shower room and wc adjacent, inner hallway with tiled floor, door to rear porch and access to rear gardens, and an under stairs store.

In the kitchen is a quality fitted and integrated kitchen with centre island, two oven Aga range cooker, door leading to expansive and bright sun/garden room with twin leaf doors to alfresco dining deck. Inner hallway with shelved pantry, cloaks and boot room, further inner hallway with door to front courtyard, utility room with Belfast sink, oil boiler, LPG range cooker, slate tiled floor with floor drain, twin leaf doors leading to impressive formal dining room with Italian marble floor with detailed inlay and rich dressed hardwood panel to full height, stained glass and multi fuel burner.

There is a period turret curved staircase with iron risers and hardwood turned banister to full landing leading to bedroom 2 (master) with custom built quality hardwood bedroom furniture and refitted shower room with wet zone type shower, his and hers wash hand basins and quality complimentary coloured ceramics. Family bathroom, bedroom 3 with capped decorative open fire.

Secondary staircase to upper hallway leading to bedroom 4 with Velux window and fitted furniture fronted by louvre doors and decorative fireplace, bedroom 5 with wardrobe fronted by louvre door and Velux window. Bathroom with cast iron roll top French bath and separate wc.

The studio annexe is a developed former steading to create one room bed/sitting room/kitchen, shower room.

Another developed former steading form a suite of two offices, kitchen and wc.

There are two separate garages with remotely operated up and over doors, concrete floors light and power. A third larger garage//GP store fronted by twin leaf corrugated sheet doors, workshop.

In the gardens, a black steel fence via cattle grid leads to remotely operated twin leaf decorative steel gates lead via block paving and black asphalt courtyard. The courtyard features an operational illuminated water well with over canopy, fenced well stocked beds with fuchsia, laburnum, yew and rhododendron plants, trees and bushes. Galvanised steel gate at eastern side to office carparking and hard standing, steps and deck with access to offices. Steel gate and track fringed with briar roses, holly hedge and scots pines to expansive and well manicured mown rear lawns bounded by close board and post and wire fencing.

The rear lawn has a number of productive fruit trees as well as a tall and impressive mature beech canopy. Hedged inner rear garden with gravel surfaced drying green, bark mulched beds, copper beech tree, mixed evergreens and flagstone pathway. Further lawns extend to the western side which are protected by a mature evergreen hedge which also conceals the domestic oil and gas fuel tanks.

Additional permanent pasture to about 20 acres is available by separate negotiation.

Newton Farm is situated in a peaceful yet accessible position just 0.8 miles due south of the pretty and popular Lanarkshire small market town of Strathaven.

Strathaven is a lovely Lanarkshire small market town with a real sense of local community. It has a range of local restaurants, welcoming pubs and cafes, as well as local shops and services that easily cater for everyday needs and requirements. Strathaven has reputable primary and secondary schooling and at the heart of the village there are two small recreational parks which are joined; the John Hastie Park which stretches from the town towards the bowling and putting greens also includes two football pitches and tennis courts. The George Allan Park has a boating pond, a miniature railway, which was laid out by the Strathaven Model Railway Society in 1949, it also has an ornate cast-iron bandstand which was installed in 1902.

The nearby towns of Hamilton & East Kilbride (about 8.5 miles respectively) have a fuller range of shops and services.

For outdoor enthusiasts this area provides a wealth of activities. There are local golf courses at Strathaven and East Kilbride while the championship courses at Turnberry and Troon in Ayrshire are within easy travelling distance. There are a number of leisure facilities in East Kilbride and Hamilton while the nearby Strathclyde Country Park offers sheltered inland water for a variety of water sports.

Glasgow city centre is about 25 miles to the north via the M74 and/or M8, and as with most major cities has an extensive range of retail, higher educational, leisure and professional services.

The agents will consider offers over £595,000.

For further information click HERE