Rare chance to buy a secluded farmhouse

A unique opportunity to purchase a traditional farmhouse with adjacent agricultural buildings and approximately five acres of land, is now available.

Presented by Bidwells, Upper Balchandy Farmhouse sits in an elevated position (approximately 200 metres above sea level) on a south-westerly facing hillside, providing wonderful views of the surrounding countryside and down into the Tummel Valley below. The exceptional panorama allows one to fully appreciate the spectacular Highland Perthshire scenery and the full array of colours with the passing of the seasons.

Balchandy Farmhouse is of traditional stone and lime construction under a pitched timber framed slate covered roof. Spread over two floors, it provides three bedrooms, with a 1.5 storey kitchen and utility room to the rear.

Currently, the floor above the kitchen has no fixed access, but given some internal reconfiguration this could easily be converted to form additional living space.

The two large reception rooms both feature solid fuel fireplaces and benefit from the stunning far-reaching views down into the glen. Internal renovation would be necessary to restore Upper Balchandy to a charming family home in its current configuration.

Subject to securing the requisite planning permission and the addition of a sizeable extension, Upper Balchandy has the potential to provide further spacious and flexible accommodation.

This would provide a fantastic opportunity to create a beautiful five-bedroomed family home with significant outdoor space, all in a delightful secluded setting within easy reach of local amenities and transport routes.

A planning feasibility report commissioned by the estate from Ristol, an independent property and planning consultancy, suggests that Upper Balchandy would likely be successful in gaining planning permission for extension. A copy of this report can be made available on request

The garden, which surrounds the property to the front and sides, is predominantly laid to lawn with some herbaceous borders enclosed within a drystone dyke while the mature broadleaves which follow the access track provide a varied habitat and some shelter.

In addition, there are approximately five acres of good quality grazing extending to the south-west of the house, with an additional smaller area to the east.

The land is designated as Grade 3.2 on the James Hutton Institute’s land classification for agriculture and consists of mainly podzols soils. Grade 3.2 land is generally capable of average production though high yields of barley, oats and grass can be obtained. The land is currently in permanent grass and is IACS registered, however it is not intended that entitlements would be transferred as part of the sale.

Upper Balchandy is equipped with a range of modern and traditional semi-redundant farm buildings which could be reconfigured for a variety of uses and may, subject to securing requisite planning permission, have development potential.

The Ristol report details the likelihood of gaining planning permission for redevelopment of these buildings and a copy of this report is available on request. These buildings have the potential to be converted to a range of other uses from storage or stabling to a studio space or workshop.

The agricultural buildings currently comprise:

Traditional Barn – A traditional stone-built barn with timber framed, fibre cement clad roof. Internally, there is a timber mezzanine floor over part of the barn which has been used as a hay loft, with ample storage in the rest of the building. Externally there are two attractive traditional arched apertures accessing smaller general-purpose stores.

General Purpose Shed with Lean-to – A large steel portal frame construction with a mix of traditional stone and blockwork walls, Yorkshire board cladding, a fibre cement roof and a predominantly poured concrete floor.

Dutch Barn – A steel portal frame construction with corrugated sheet pitched roof and open sides over a hardcore floor.

Located on the eastern side of the Tummel Valley, Upper Balchandy is conveniently located to take advantage of local services available in the nearby historic town of Pitlochry which provides quality independent shops, galleries, dentists, banks, a renowned theatre and numerous well-regarded places to eat.

There are primary schools in both Pitlochry and Ballinluig, with the local high school also in Pitlochry. Various highly regarded private schools are available within the wider Perthshire area including Morrisons Academy, Glenalmond College and Strathallan. Further services and amenities including a hospital and larger supermarkets can be found in Perth, approximately 25 miles to the south.

Upper Balchandy is approximately 1.2 miles from the A9 which provides excellent transport links both north and south. Pitlochry is just four miles to the north where the mainline railway station provides regular services to Inverness, Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow as well as the Caledonian sleeper service to London.

Despite these convenient transport links, the relatively isolated nature of the property offers a rarely available degree of privacy in what is an extremely sought-after area.

Upper Balchandy is accessed by 600 metre long hardcore estate track suitable for most standard road vehicles. The track leads up to a private gate which then opens out to the rear of the house and adjacent agricultural building

The local area is steeped in history and has become a popular recreational and tourist destination due to its spectacular scenery and accessibility from Central Scotland. Upper Balchandy would be ideally suited to those who appreciate the landscape setting in itself, or for the range of outdoor pursuits available in Highland Perthshire. There are abundant opportunities to admire the surrounding countryside landscape, with easy access to the Cairngorms National Park, which is home to numerous Munros and diverse wildlife.

Outdoor activities including fishing, stalking, mountain biking, canoeing and climbing can all be found locally, while in the winter, skiing can be enjoyed at Aviemore or Glenshee, both approximately one hour’s drive away.

Perthshire is widely known as ‘Big Tree Country’ and beautiful walks can be found amongst the majestic Douglas fir and Scots pine forest at The Hermitage, near Dunkeld, or if you want to go slightly further afield, you might take a wander through the larch and pine forests that border the Bruar Falls, one of Perthshire’s most famous beauty spots by Blair Atholl.

For the golfer, there are some fine courses available within relatively short distances, including the well-regarded Pitlochry golf course, boasting fantastic views of the surrounding countryside, as well as Dunkeld and Birnam positioned within a glorious woodland setting. Further to the north, Blair Atholl also boasts a golf course as well as Blair Castle and Gardens which offer annual passes so that the benefits of this famous landmark can be enjoyed year-round.

There are 50 miles of waymarked trails starting from the village and allow exploration of Atholl Estates and the surrounding countryside. Blair Castle also hosts the now annual International Horse Trials & Country Fair, one of Scotland’s biggest equestrian events. The House of Bruar, thought of as one of Scotland’s most prestigious independent shopping experiences, is located just over 14 miles away and provides a wide selection of country clothing, a famous food hall and delicatessen.

Culturally the area also has a vibrant arts scene with the internationally acclaimed Pitlochry Festival Theatre, known as Scotland’s ‘Theatre in the Hills’ which has a busy calendar of performances and other events throughout the year.

Further south, the Birnam Arts Centre also boasts a burgeoning reputation offering a diverse programme of high-quality performances in music, theatre, dance and comedy as well as a wide range of workshops and activities.

The agents will consider offers over £380,000.

For further information visit HERE.