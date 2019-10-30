Queen Victoria’s Scottish surgeon’s home for sale

A Victorian granite built former shooting lodge in a peaceful countryside location is now for sale.

Glendavan House was built in the 1880s, within the Cairngorms National Park, as a country retreat for Queen Victoria’s surgeon in Scotland – the eminent Professor Alexander Ogston. It is presented for sale by Savills.

He engaged the services of noted architect Alexander Marshall MacKenzie, whose past projects include Aberdeen Music Hall and Art Gallery, Ardoe House and Glen Muick House. Subsequently bought by Dinnet Estate in 1940 and used as a shooting lodge, the current owner’s family purchased Glendavan in 1980.

Spanning two floors, the property provides spacious and versatile living accommodation throughout while a host of original features remain, including panelled doors, decorative cornicing, deep skirting, high ceilings and sash and case windows. Externally, the property enjoys a superbly elevated position from where views through the trees towards Loch Davan can be enjoyed.

A canopied entrance allows access to the entrance door which leads into the welcoming reception hall. Fitted with cream carpeting, a grand curved staircase with understair cupboard ascends to the first floor. Overlooking the property frontage, the delightful sitting room is in a traditional style, while at the heart of the room lies a working fireplace with white mantelpiece and tiled green inset.

A glazed door leads into a most attractive and bright conservatory which includes flagstone flooring and double doors leading out to the decked platform beyond.

From the sitting room a decorative frosted door allows access to double bedroom seven which is a light and airy room. In good decorative order, bedroom seven also benefits from a well appointed en suite bathroom.

Enjoying far reaching views, the elegant dining room benefits from an ornate wood burning stove. Versatile bedroom four also features a fireplace. The well equipped pantry was originally the gun room, and is now fitted with a range of wood fronted storage units with work surface areas and a stainless steel sink with drainer. A drying pulley is suspended from the ceiling.

Leaving the reception hall behind, a doorway leads into the inner hall and the area of the house which would formerly have been the servants’ quarters, and where the original servants bell box still remains.

Within the ‘servants quarters’ there is a wet room, while double bedroom six (formerly the dining room) includes a fireplace with tiled inset and electric stove. A doorway from the inner hall leads into the spacious dining kitchen, which is pine lined with a tiled floor.

The kitchen features a range of farmhouse style storage units, with solid wood worktops incorporating a stainless steel sink with drainer and a green AGA. The kitchen allows access to the external side entrance and secondary staircase to the first floor, while the utility room complements the storage facilities available within the kitchen.

At the top of the main staircase, the spacious landing includes a triangular shaped cupboard, while a ceiling hatch provides access to the large attic. The principal bedroom is a generously proportioned room featuring opulent décor of peacock blue, and fabulous views across to Loch Davan. Along with the original white painted panelled fireplace, the principal bedroom also boasts a striking en suite shower room.

Double bedrooms two and three are good sized rooms with feature fireplaces. Both bedrooms are situated within close proximity to family bathroom one, which incorporates a white two piece suite, while beyond an archway there is a curved shower enclosure, original freestanding bath and white painted fireplace. The study features an ornamental fireplace.

Double bedroom five is a fresh and elegant room with cast iron fireplace, which boasts far reaching views. Family bathroom two is of a bold monochrome design and includes a roll top bath with separate open shower. A doorway from the landing leads down to a split level from where the charming play room – a well proportioned and versatile living space with fitted storage – is accessible. The secondary staircase leads down to the ground floor side entrance.

Located within mature garden grounds of about 3.4 acres, a gravelled driveway leads up to the main entrance. Mature woodland and extensive flowering rhododendrons attract varied highland wildlife. There is plenty of scope for woodland rambles, while a decked raised terrace is ideal for al fresco dining.

A further gravelled driveway leads to the rear of the property, where to the right is a lawned area with ornamental hedging. Directly behind Glendavan there is a range of timber outbuildings and an open log store. There is also access to the plant room, where the biomass heating system is located. To the far side of the property is a white painted outbuilding.

Property agent Laura Totten said: ‘Glendavan House is a wonderful example of a carefully preserved historic Victorian hunting lodge, albeit one that has also been updated for modern living.

‘Suitable for multi generational living; potentially a luxury B&B enterprise or simply a fantastic family home or holiday retreat, this property with its beautifully secluded and scenic setting plus proximity to the Royal Deeside town of Aboyne (seven miles), is a strong addition to the Aberdeenshire country house market.’

Across from the property is Loch Davan, which is a protected bird sanctuary and attracts a variety of birdlife, especially during the autumn months. The property adjoins the Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve, where Loch Kinord and Burn O’Vat provide beautiful walking trails.

Glendavan House sits within driving distance of several villages and towns which provide a wide range of amenities.

Within three miles lie the villages of Dinnet and Tarland, the latter offering a small supermarket, chemist, coffee shop, two hotels, toy shop / post office, craft shop and village hall. Tarland has a primary school, golf course, a caravan and camping site, Tarland Trails Bike Park and is the start off point for the Tarland Way walk and cycle path. It is a popular centre for hill walkers, mountain bikers and tourists. Douneside House, part of the MacRobert Estate, has a local health club and fine dining restaurant.

Seven miles away, Aboyne is an attractive small Victorian town in Royal Deeside. There is a supermarket, primary and secondary schooling and an excellent community centre providing theatre/cinema, full size swimming pool, badminton courts, library and gym. The town also has a health centre and a cottage hospital.

Also seven miles away, Ballater plays host to a wide range of coffee shops, restaurants, specialist and everyday shopping. The Scottish residence to the Royal Family, Balmoral Castle, lies a mere 10 miles away and continues to attract local and global visitors alike.

Such is Balmoral’s association with the village of Ballater, many of the local shops bear the Royal Warrant of the Queen and Prince of Wales, the latter of whom is behind the development of many of Ballater’s top retail and dining attractions including the renowned Rothesay Rooms restaurant, The Carriage Restaurant in the refurbished Station and the Highgrove Shop. Ballater is well known for its proximity to a wide range of leisure pursuits, including golf, horseriding, hunting and fishing along the River Dee, while the Old Deeside Railway track provides an excellent cycling or walking route towards Aberdeen.

With winter sports available within the Cairngorm National Park at both Glenshee and Aviemore, the local area is also renowned for its splendid countryside and breathtaking scenery, most notably Lochnagar Mountain and the Loch Muick Reserve which provides excellent walking routes.

The local bus service runs a service between Ballater and Aberdeen City, where the nearest railway station is located. Aberdeen International Airport has daily flights to London and operates routes to many other destinations including Amsterdam and Paris. The mainline railway runs frequent daily express services to London as well as regular services to other parts of the country and an excellent overnight sleeper service to London.

The agents will consider offers over £650,000.

