Property sales in Ayrshire shoot up in first quarter of 2021

Property consultancy Galbraith has published exceptional sales data for Ayrshire during the first quarter of 2021.

For the three-month period ending March 31, the value of sales increased by 70 per cent year-on-year from £4.83m to £8.21m.

The firm say this is a testament to the renewed desire for rural property and interest in Ayrshire.

Jake Shaw-Tan, of the Galbraith residential agency team in Ayr, said: ‘The demand for rural property in Ayrshire continues to be very high, accompanied by a restricted supply.

‘Buyers typically have to act extremely quickly and make a good offer when they find a suitable property, or in many cases they are faced with competitive bids at a closing date.

‘In Ayrshire the market is more active than it has been at any time over the past decade.’

Recent sales in Ayrshire that demonstrate the strength of demand include a traditional three-bedroom cottage on the outskirts of the village of Craigie.

The property was advertised to Galbraith’s database of buyers and secured 12 viewings on the first day of marketing. Within 24 hours, a cash offer of 10 per cent above the Home Report value was accepted by the vendor.

The owners of an Edwardian Arts & Crafts house in Ayr, priced at offers over £575,000, accepted a good offer after just 12 days on the market.

Jake continued: ‘Buyers are very motivated, particularly in the rural and premium sectors and average prices are rising.

‘I would say that property in Ayrshire has been under-valued for many years, compared with the rest of the UK, but the advantages of living here are numerous.

‘Ayrshire has a stunning coastline with wide-ranging opportunities for sailing and water sports, beautiful countryside with numerous walking and cycling routes and bridle paths, championship golf courses at Royal Troon and Turnberry along with the convenience of close proximity to Glasgow and the central belt.

‘It seems likely that prices here will catch up with other scenic areas in Scotland and the rest of the UK.’

To find out more about Galbraith visit www.galbraithgroup.com.