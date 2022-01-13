Perthshire property market isn’t stopped by the pandemic

The Highland Perthshire property market is alive and kicking, despite the pandemic.

The area, which is steeped in history, has become a popular recreational and tourist destination due to its spectacular scenery and accessibility from Central Scotland.

Highland Perthshire boasts a number of attractions, as prices across Perthshire as a whole have risen in recent years.

The Blair Castle International Horse Trials & Country Fair, one of Scotland’s biggest equestrian events, runs annually in the village of Blair Atholl, and The House of Bruar, thought of as one of Scotland’s most prestigious independent stores, is located just over three miles away and provides a wide selection of country clothing, alongside a famous food hall and delicatessen.

Pitlochry hosts the internationally acclaimed Pitlochry Festival Theatre, known as ‘Scotland’s Theatre in the Hills’ which has a busy calendar of theatrical performances and other events throughout the year.

The wider area also offers an array of outdoor activities including cycling, golfing and canoeing as well as hill walking and climbing.

Bidwells’ head of agency and valuation, Ross Low said: ‘Rural residential and prime markets in Scotland have performed incredibly well over the past 12 months – driven by a broad desire to relocate from urban areas and make the most of the additional space (both indoor and out) that rural living provides.

‘Perthshire, and particularly Highland Perthshire, has proven tremendously resilient in the face of the pandemic. Even before Covid, hot spots in and around popular locations such as Dunkeld, Pitlochry and Blair Atholl were outperforming the rest of the country.

‘The Registers of Scotland Property Market Report (July 2020 to end June 2021), reported that Perthshire as a whole recorded a five-year increase in average prices for detached residential property of 17.4%, with an 11.96% increase over the past year alone.’