Pennyghael Estate offers so much potential

A Scots estate packed with potential is available for purchase.

Pennyghael is a magnificent residential, sporting and coastal estate situated in the southwest of Mull with frontage to Loch Scridain in the North and the Firth of Lorne to the south.

Presented by Knight Frank, situated at its core is Pennyghael House and gardens which is derelict but could be sympathetically restored.

The estate includes five houses additional, two of which are as used as holiday lets, as well as a potential elevated site to build a new lodge.

Pennyghael has an estate office, as well as kennels and garaging for machinery and equipment. In addition, there is an agricultural building up on the hill by Torrans and a traditional steading by Kilunaig House.

The land holding extends to about 8,710.15 acres in total and includes 41.10 acres in-bye, 6,439.56 acres hill/rough grazing, 1,927 acres of mixed woodland and open ground, 241.92 acres foreshore and 60.57 acres roads/buildings/water/miscellaneous.

Pennyghael has multiple sporting opportunities including very exciting Red Deer stalking with a five-year average of 25 stags and 38 hinds. The estate runs a low-ground pheasant and partridge shoot which is combined with duck flighting and wonderful terrain for rough shooting for woodcock and snipe.

In addition, there are wild goats and soay sheep on the hill. The rivers Leidle and Beach provide some good trout and sea trout fishing. There is also some fun trout fishing on the hill lochs along with good shore and sea fishing on the doorstep.

The estate includes 64.74 Ha sitka spruce, 343.20 Ha Mixed Conifer, 70.40 Ha mixed broadleaf and 301.77 Ha of open ground. There is potential for further creation of woodland.

Pennyghael includes about 5.3 miles of foreshore on the northern boundary and 3.4 miles of foreshore below the dramatic cliffs on the southern shore.

The northern shore includes a floating pier and timber loading facility which is excluded from the sale. The seller is open to entering into an agreement to permit the purchaser of Pennyghael to use the pier and storage for future timber extraction, by further negotiations.

Whether it’s sporting, creating a farming business, eco-tourism development, woodland creation, rewilding or natural capital, Pennyghael Estate offers a multitude of opportunities to buyers.

The estate is approximately 4.2 miles long and 4.7 miles wide. It ranges from sea level to the peaks of Beinn Chreagach (377 metres) along the eastern boundary and Beinn an Aoinidh (307 metres) at the southern boundary.

The forestry at Pennyghael extends to about 780.12 hectares (1,927 acres) in total. This is split between 407.94 ha of commercial forestry, 70.41 ha native and semi native broadleaved woodland policies and 301.77 ha of open ground.

The commercial block is known as Brolass towards the western end of the estate which was predominantly planted in 1988 of Sitka Spruce and Mixed Conifer. Future timber extraction is via an estate track which runs onto the hill ground. The blocks of mixed broadleaved policy woodlands and native woods are managed for biodiversity, sporting and amenity.

There is further potential for woodland creation at Pennyghael. A Long Term Forestry plan outlines a strategy of phased felling areas going forward. The seller is open to entering into an agreement to permit the purchaser of Pennyghael to use the pier and storage for future timber extraction, by further negotiations.

Pennyghael Estate includes about 5.3 miles of foreshore along the northern boundary extending to about 157.45 acres. This is predominantly made up of rocky foreshore and includes a number of islets

The agents will consider offers over £5million.