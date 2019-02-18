Own a Royal Deeside estate with parkland and fields

There’s a rare opportunity to purchase an iconic property on Royal Deeside with commanding countryside views.

Dess House near Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, is a very fine country house with its own parkland, wooded grounds and policies extending to some 30 acres. Dess House has not been available on the open market for some 25 years.

Presented for sale by Savills , a long and climbing driveway bounded by private grounds leads to the commanding and elevated position of imposing Dess House. Designed in the Victorian Scots baronial style, this detached period mansion house has a crenelated tower and angled turret dating back to 1855. The addition of the elegant loggia with arches and columns finished in bullfaced granite creates a wonderful, sheltered terrace to take full advantage of the grounds and the stunning countryside views.

Internal period features include oak doors, column radiators, window shutters, picture rails, ornate plaster work, and extensive wood panelling. The generous windows mean that most of the rooms are bathed in an abundance of natural light.

Accessed via the stunning loggia is the welcoming reception hallway. The drawing room is simply magnificent with no less than five windows and a striking fireplace which is used for decorative purposes, and a particularly well maintained parquet floor. A reminder of the grandeur of this historic home is the bar within the tower turret.

Formal dining is catered for in the impressive dining room with its bespoke handmade display dresser cabinet. The heart and hub of this family home is the large dining kitchen which has a comprehensive range of base and wall cabinets complemented by Corian work surfaces and featuring a four oven Aga in Racing Green. As you would expect in a property of this vintage there is a deep walk in larder.

For everyday domestic tasks there is a large laundry room and this room has door access to the loggia. The principal turret bedroom is enchanting, with wall to wall wood panelling and the most wonderful views. En suite is a cloakroom with WC and wash hand basin.

Built in wardrobes along one wall incorporate extensive hanging and shelf space. Servicing this room is a bathroom with deep Jacuzzi style bath and a dressing room.

Two further large bedrooms have en suite bathrooms and a third large guest room that is turret room has a dressing room which is an en suite. From one bathroom a concealed staircase leads out onto the rooftop of the tower. It is believed the current rear hallway was formerly a billiards room. With large leaded glass window and window seat, there is ample scope to recreate this as a relaxation area.

Two further rooms are presently a study and an office, but are very versatile in their use. Previously the office had been a playroom. Very much incorporated within the main house, but with the option to be entirely self contained is accommodation which is ideal for multi-generational living space, staff quarters or offering a rental opportunity. The current configuration is an open plan sitting room and kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom with over bath shower.

Kincardine O’Neil is one of the oldest villages in Deeside, in the northeast of Scotland. It is situated between Banchory and Aboyne. The village is known locally as Kinker, and was formerly called ‘Eaglais Iarach’ in Gaelic.

The location is ideal for outdoor leisure pursuits including world renowned salmon fishing on the River Dee, hacking trails for horse riding, mountain biking, forest and hillwalking, a gliding club at Dinnet, shooting and, in the winter, skiing and snowboarding. Rolling countryside includes the peak of Morven located on the eastern fringe of the Cairngorms.

Aboyne is an attractive small Victorian town in Royal Deeside and the main centre for this rural district. There is a supermarket, top class academy and primary schools and an excellent community centre providing theatre/cinema, full size swimming pool, badminton courts, library and gym. The town also has a health centre with five resident doctors, weekly optometrist and audiometric clinics and a cottage hospital.

The local council snow base is close by ensuring that Aboyne’s roads and pathways are always clear even in heavy snowfalls as are the main routes to all important centres.

Aboyne is just 30 miles from the oil industry centre of Aberdeen giving an easy, traffic free journey of around 45 minutes to the city centre or airport.

Aberdeen International Airport has at least eight flights daily to London and operates routes to many other destinations including Amsterdam, Paris and other European airports. The mainline railway runs five daily express services to London as well as regular services to other parts of the country and an excellent overnight sleeper service to London.

There is local schooling nearby, with private education available at The International School in Pitfodels, and at Robert Gordon’s College, Albyn School and St Margaret’s School for Girls, all in Aberdeen.

The agents will consider offers over £1.05million.

