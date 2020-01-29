One of the finest mansion homes in Scotland for sale

One of the west of Scotland’s finest modern mansion houses has been made available for sale at offers over £1.4million.

Presented for sale by Savills, Treetops, at 2 Wilson Avenue, Troon, offers flexible accommodation over three levels including an attic floor.

Standing pride of place in a private plot stretching to four acres of landscaped grounds sits Treetops, an exceptional and spacious home that has been refurbished to an extraordinarily high standard.

The tone is set from the start with a grand reception hall featuring a carved stone fireplace. From here an oak and glass staircase sweeps up to the first floor and there are French doors opening onto the terrace.

The drawing room has a large bay window, fireplace and built in sound system while the peaceful dual aspect library has built in bookcases and a more contemporary wood burner.

A stunning bespoke kitchen in a warm shade of taupe includes a range of cabinets, a central breakfast island, AGA and other high spec integrated appliances. Open plan to the dining room which can easily fit a table for ten, there is also space for a sitting area, making this very much the heart of the home.

A utility room/pantry complete the ground floor and there is an additional glass spiral staircase up to the first floor. Here there are four luxurious bedrooms, all with en suite bath or shower rooms. The master suite also has a dressing room and the bathroom includes a fabulous double ended freestanding slipper bath, double shower and twin washbasins. Two further en suite bedrooms are found up above on the attic floor.

A special highlight at Treetops is the superb indoor swimming pool and spa wing which includes a 40 ft heated pool, mosaic tiled steam room, gym and shower room.

Full of natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling French doors and windows, this is a wonderful addition to the property.

Peter Walker for Savills said: ‘Surely one of the west of Scotland’s finest modern properties, no expense has been spared in upgrading this house to its current sumptuous standard.

‘With extensive grounds providing seclusion and privacy yet easy accessibility to the many amenities offered by Troon along with a good commute to Glasgow, this five star listing is likely to spark some serious interest among buyers seeking luxury living.’

World famous for its golf course (a frequent host of the British Open), Troon is a delightful Victorian seaside resort which is highly sought after as a place to live, at around 30 miles southeast of Glasgow and less than five miles to Prestwick Airport for quick weekend getaways.

Savills invites offers over £1.4million for Treetops.