Offers over £1.95 million for stunning home from 1827

A grade A listed Georgian House with four principal reception rooms and seven bedroom suites is now on the property market.

Presented by Knight Frank, Boath House near Nairn also offers ancillary accommodation, as well as two luxury one bedroom cottages and an award winning Kale Yard Cafe.

Boath House is an elegant boutique guest house and residential estate extending to about 16.61 acres and situated on the Moray coast.

The grade A listed Regency House was built by Archibald Simpson in 1827. The house has accommodation over three storeys and includes five principal reception rooms, seven bedroom suites and ancillary accommodation with an award winning restaurant.

The main house is surrounded by landscaped gardens. The Kale Yard cafe and shop was constructed and opened within the walled garden in 2018 and has just won ‘Best Eatery’ at the Highlands & Islands Food and Drink Awards 2019. The gardens include an orchard, glass housing, kitchen garden, ornamental pond, bog garden and mature woodland.

The current owners have been running the property for the last 25 years as a luxury boutique guest house and exclusive use venue, together with the restaurant, garden cafe and shop.

The owners have invested a lot of capital taking it from a ruin, to where it is today. The sale offers the opportunity to purchase a successful trading business or alternatively it could be purchased as a wonderful private residential estate.

Boath House succeeds ‘the great stone house’ mentioned in a court circular of the time of Mary Queen of Scots. It has been described as the most beautiful Regency House in Scotland and was built by Archibald Simpson of Aberdeen, whose portrait hangs in the house. Simpson was regarded as being head and shoulders above the men of his time, and by some as an architectural genius.

The house was built for Sir James Dunbar, and the family retained it until 1923. It passed through various hands and unfortunately into a state of disrepair in the early 90s, at which time Don and Wendy bought and restored the magnificent building to something approaching its original splendour.

An interesting dovecote, contemporary with the old house, still stands today in the nearby village of Auldearn, and is maintained by the National Trust for Scotland.

The garden also dates back to earlier times and has been restored to almost its original ‘kitchen gardens’ status providing the property now with vegetables and herbs for the kitchen.

Historic Scotland’s Garden Society were able to provide details of the layout of much of the original walled garden and over the years the current owners have rebuilt the plot from scratch.

The agents will consider offers over £1,975,000.