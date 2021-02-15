Offers over £1.55m for home with indoor pool

A beautiful B-listed, Georgian country house with five courtyard cottages is currently available on the property market.

Situated high in the Ayrshire countryside House of Craigie is presented by Galbraith and a set within private grounds extending to approximately seven acres.

House of Craigie presents an opportunity to acquire a lovely house with significant income generating potential. A cornerstone of the house shows a date of Apryle 8 1746.

At one time it belonged to the Duke of Portland and at the end of the 20th century belonged to Lady Sarah Collins of the publishing family. The main house stands proudly at the end of a tree lined cobbled driveway and creates a real sense of occasion upon arrival.

During the current owners’ custodianship, it has been beautifully refurbished. A comprehensive schedule of works have been undertaken securing the fabric of the property for future generations.

The sellers have been accommodating short term and holiday lets of the house along with some of the cottages in recent years with considerable success. Wedding guests, golfing and other holiday use by British, American and other international visitors have made up much of this. The owners would be delighted to discuss business performance with interested parties. Plus, there is potential for increased capacity by building the permitted new row of three cottages.

House of Craigie is an adaptable property providing plentiful entertaining and sleeping accommodation, whilst remaining a very comfortable and well laid out family house.

Of particular note are the indoor swimming pool, exquisite cantilever staircase and games room which has previously been known to host two eightsome reels. The twelve pane sash and case windows throughout the property create the perfect viewing platforms overlooking the extensive grounds.

The impressive drawing room and formal dining room benefit from working open fires and the family room and games room have Jetmaster open fires. The kitchen is fitted with bespoke units with a four oven Aga.

Five luxury one bedroom cottages have been created from the stone outbuildings by the current owners with considerable care and attention to detail. Beautifully appointed, these provide significant further accommodation. They have a separate entrance and parking area. There has also been planning permission granted for a further row of three, two bedroom cottages.

Extending to approximately seven acres in total the grounds at House of Craigie offer excellent scope of both formal and informal areas. The formal gardens have been a labour of love for the current owners and have undergone a regiment of works to rival that of the houses.

Lying to the north is the paddock which provides approximately 4.5 acres of grazing complete with estate fencing in parts. To the western boundary of the property there is an all-weather tennis court in excellent condition. Completing the grounds and nearing the final stages of a recent refurbishment is an Edwardian peach house.

The residences enjoy wonderful views over rolling countryside and westward towards the Firth of Clyde and Arran with the mountains of Jura beyond. House of Craigie is well located for easy access to Troon, Ayr and Neton Mearns (19.5 miles) via the A77 and M77. All main supermarkets and major stores can be found locally in Kilmarnock (5 miles).

Transport links within the area are excellent and there are regular bus and train services to Glasgow from Kilmarnock and Troon (8 miles). Glasgow Prestwick Airport (8 miles) and Glasgow Airport (32 miles) have regular scheduled international flights. There are good state schools in the area – Symington Primary School which is well regarded is about 3.7 miles distant and independent schooling is available in both Ayr and Glasgow.

Ayrshire is renowned for its many golf courses, including the world famous courses at Royal Troon and Turnberry. There is a popular Racecourse in Ayr and excellent yachting facilities at the Marina in Troon. The quiet country lanes around House at Craigie provide opportunities for hacking, walking and cycling.

The agents will consider offers over £1.55million.